Coach's Take: Casey Dick discusses new WR commit Isaiah Sategna

Arkansas made a big splash on the recruiting trail Wednesday night, successfully flipping four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna from Oregon. The in-state prospect is the No. 172 overall player in the country and the top player from the Natural State in the 2022 class.

To get a better feel for what kind of player the Razorbacks are getting, HawgBeat reached out to Sategna’s coach at Fayetteville High for some insight. That just so happens to be Casey Dick, who played quarterback for the Razorbacks from 2005-08.

Here is our interview with Dick…

HawgBeat: What’s the scouting report on Isaiah? What jumps off the screen when you pull up his tape?

Dick: I think when you first initially look at him, one of the things that everyone’s going to recognize is he’s going to have elite speed and explosiveness that not a whole bunch of athletes have. Obviously he was kind of blessed with those two things, but he does a really good job as far as utilizing those two tools that he has to his advantage. You’ll see his start, or his get-off, is probably one of the best I’ve ever been around as far as he imagined himself coming out of the blocks at a track meet and is able to get to top-end speed really quick. So obviously he’s a very gifted athlete who utilizes that skillset that he has.