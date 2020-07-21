The Razorbacks added the first defensive line commit to the 2021 class on July 17, Vian High School defensive tackle Solomon Wright. Without tipping off his decision, the 6-foot-1, 270-pound QB disruptor flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Arkansas.

HawgBeat caught up with Vian defensive coach Kenyatta Wright to get the inside scoop on his star player (and son) and what he'll be bringing to the Hill in 2021. Solomon is the younger of Wright's two sons, the eldest, Elijah, plays linebacker at Central Oklahoma. Wright was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and played for both the Jets and the Bills at linebacker. Wright and the Wolverines are coming off of a 12-2 season, with the second loss coming in the state championship game.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

NIKKI: You played at a high level yourself, did you know Solomon would be headed for DI football?

COACH WRIGHT: Obviously off of watching him grow up and being in his household, I knew he was.. both of my boys are special. I never really told them how good they were, I just taught them how to work hard and let everyone else decide. I always knew Solomon was special. He's tried to change positions but I knew the way college football is, and the way football is in general, he was a rare find on the defensive line or hybrid linebacker so I always kind of pushed him that way. He played all skill positions growing up.

NIKKI: I know Solomon wasn't on my radar since he'd committed to Texas Tech so how did the recruitment with Arkansas go down?

COACH WRIGHT: Coach Pittman contacted our coach earlier in the spring and obviously Coach Pittman coached at OU when I was at Oklahoma State so he kind of knew about me, knew about how I played and kind of saw that in Solomon. He didn't know if they'd have a chance but our head coach encouraged him to build a relationship. Coach Odom came and he felt Solomon could play multiple positions in his scheme, it's all about match up. And then being closer to home, that caught Solomon's eye seeing how everything's going. We're a big family network that likes to stick together. Coach Pittman and Coach Odom, they showed him what their plan was, what their future was going to be like and he started believing it. He felt like he wanted to be a part of it. Other recruits were calling him every night, telling him why the committed over other schools like Florida State, Oregon, big schools and they kind of challenged him to come be a part of something great. That got the ball rolling and he fell in love with the Hogs.