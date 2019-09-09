FAYETTEVILLE — Building depth was an area of focus for Arkansas’ defense during the offseason and it seems to be going well in the front seven.

Even with injuries at defensive end, the Razorbacks are rotating a lot of players along the line and in the linebacker corps. However, their secondary has played nearly every snap of the first two games of 2019.

Cornerbacks Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown and safeties Kamren Curl and Joe Foucha did not come out of Saturday’s loss until Ole Miss’ final kneel downs to run out the clock. Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr., a true freshman, played only two fewer snaps than them.