News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 16:27:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Coaches aim to develop more depth in Arkansas' secondary

Joe Foucha attempts to make a tackle against Ole Miss.
Joe Foucha attempts to make a tackle against Ole Miss. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Building depth was an area of focus for Arkansas’ defense during the offseason and it seems to be going well in the front seven.

Even with injuries at defensive end, the Razorbacks are rotating a lot of players along the line and in the linebacker corps. However, their secondary has played nearly every snap of the first two games of 2019.

Cornerbacks Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown and safeties Kamren Curl and Joe Foucha did not come out of Saturday’s loss until Ole Miss’ final kneel downs to run out the clock. Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr., a true freshman, played only two fewer snaps than them.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}