FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ performance at Kentucky left many fans wondering how the Razorbacks could let a wide receiver-turned-third-string quarterback beat them Saturday night.

Lynn Bowden, who started behind center for the injured Terry Wilson Jr. and Sawyer Smith, ran for 196 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards while accounting for all three of the Wildcats’ touchdowns in their 24-20 win over Arkansas in Lexington, Ky.

“He made a few throws in the game that made the offense stay on the field and made our defense stay on the field,” defensive coordinator John Chavis said. “He also had some runs in passing situations where you've got to be able to make those plays defensively and we were not.”

Head coach Chad Morris said after the game that the Razorbacks tried to sell out to stop the run late in the fourth quarter and Chavis added they did that “a good bit throughout the game.”