The Arkansas Razorbacks landed six players on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the league announced Tuesday.

Arkansas had two first team selections in running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern. Sanders was also named Preseason First Team All-SEC by the media, while McGlothern was voted second team by the media.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and his two veteran offensive linemen Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors. Latham was one of five listed as an offensive lineman, while Limmer was voted as a center.

Jefferson and Latham were both also second team selections by the media, while Limmer was left off that list.

Junior kicker Cam Little rounded out the selections with Preseason Third Team All-SEC honors. Little was a Freshman All-SEC performer in 2021.

Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-SEC football teams. Georgia led the way with 14 selections and LSU had 11.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Antwane Wells*, South Carolina

WR – Ladd McConkey*, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

WR – Evan Stewart*, Texas A&M

WR – Will Sheppard*, Vanderbilt

WR – Jermaine Burton*, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Xavier Truss*, Georgia

OL – Emery Jones*, LSU

C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Defense

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR – Ainias Smith*, Texas A&M

WR – Ja’Corey Brooks*, Alabama

TE – Luke Deal*, Auburn

TE – Caden Prieskorn*, Ole Miss

TE – Michael Trigg*, Ole Miss

TE – Trey Knox*, South Carolina

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL – Kam Stutts*, Auburn

OL – Javontez Spraggins*, Tennessee

OL – Micah Pettus*, Ole Miss

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Defense

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

DL – Tim Smith*, Alabama

DL – Darius Robinson*, Missouri

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall, Florida

DB – Greg Brooks, LSU

Special Teams

PK – Cam Little, Arkansas

P – Oscar Chapman*, Auburn

P – Matthew Hayball*, Vanderbilt

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.