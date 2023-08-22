Coaches Vote 6 Razorbacks Preseason All-SEC
The Arkansas Razorbacks landed six players on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the league announced Tuesday.
Arkansas had two first team selections in running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern. Sanders was also named Preseason First Team All-SEC by the media, while McGlothern was voted second team by the media.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson and his two veteran offensive linemen Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors. Latham was one of five listed as an offensive lineman, while Limmer was voted as a center.
Jefferson and Latham were both also second team selections by the media, while Limmer was left off that list.
Junior kicker Cam Little rounded out the selections with Preseason Third Team All-SEC honors. Little was a Freshman All-SEC performer in 2021.
Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-SEC football teams. Georgia led the way with 14 selections and LSU had 11.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Antwane Wells*, South Carolina
WR – Ladd McConkey*, Georgia
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
WR – Evan Stewart*, Texas A&M
WR – Will Sheppard*, Vanderbilt
WR – Jermaine Burton*, Alabama
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss*, Georgia
OL – Emery Jones*, LSU
C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Defense
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Ainias Smith*, Texas A&M
WR – Ja’Corey Brooks*, Alabama
TE – Luke Deal*, Auburn
TE – Caden Prieskorn*, Ole Miss
TE – Michael Trigg*, Ole Miss
TE – Trey Knox*, South Carolina
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL – Kam Stutts*, Auburn
OL – Javontez Spraggins*, Tennessee
OL – Micah Pettus*, Ole Miss
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
Defense
DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
DL – Tim Smith*, Alabama
DL – Darius Robinson*, Missouri
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall, Florida
DB – Greg Brooks, LSU
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Arkansas
P – Oscar Chapman*, Auburn
P – Matthew Hayball*, Vanderbilt
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.