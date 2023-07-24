The preseason All-SEC teams were released Friday following a four-day stretch of SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Arkansas football had four players voted preseason All-SEC, but some names were left off that could've been listed. Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was the only preseason First-Team All-SEC selection from Arkansas. There are no arguments here with this pick after Sanders trailed only Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins in rushing yards for an SEC player last season. Making the second team was quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had a strong argument to be the first team quarterback over LSU's Jayden Daniels. Still, it's tough to argue the selection and being the second best quarterback in the SEC is honorable. Left guard Brady Latham and cornerback Dwight McGlothern both earned preseason Second-Team All-SEC honors, as well. There were a few Razorbacks that could've been listed, but really just one that was truly a snub. Listed below is the one snub, along with players we weren't expecting to make the preseason list, but they could easily be All-SEC following the season.



Beaux Limmer - Center

The only argument for Limmer not to be preseason All-SEC is because he has never played a full season at the center position. The only game he's started at center came in the triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. As a redshirt junior in 2022, Limmer earned Second-Team All-SEC honors as a right guard from the Associated Press. According to Pro Football Focus, Limmer's 82.2 grade from last season was the best of any SEC offensive guard and it ranked second in the nation behind UCLA's Antonio Mafi, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It would be very surprising to see Limmer not make an All-SEC team after the season, as he's been as consistent as the come over the past two seasons. Athlon Sports and Phil Steele both gave Limmer a preseason All-SEC nod.

Cam Little - Kicker

It can be easy to forget just how good junior kicker Cam Little is. A former three-star prospect and No. 4 kicker in the class of 2021, Little made the SEC All-Freshman Team two seasons ago and he was given preseason All-SEC honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. The Moore, Oklahoma, native was a perfect 50-of-50 on PATs last season and he was 13-of-16 on field goals. Little booted a 51-yard field goal against Mississippi State on Oct. 8 and a 50-yarder on Nov. 5 against Liberty. While the three kickers that were named preseason All-SEC — Alabama's Will Reichard, Missouri's Harrison Mevis and Auburn's Alex McPherson — are solid selections, Little has as much talent as any of them. Don't be shocked to see the Arkansas kicker on an All-SEC team at the end of the year.

Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. - Linebacker

To Arkansas fans and media, Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is no longer a secret, but it seems that the rest of the conference hasn't found out about the redshirt sophomore linebacker. It's understandable that Paul didn't make a preseason All-SEC team as he started just the final two games of the season after former linebacker Bumper Pool's season was cut short due to hip surgery. In those two games, and the rest of the 2022 season, Paul made it clear that he's a force to be reckoned with. The title of "hardest hitter" on the Razorbacks could easily go to the Cordele, Georgia, native, who was named to the Freshman All-SEC team by the league's coaches in 2022. Paul racked up 62 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks while playing behind Pool and Drew Sanders, who was third round draft selection by the Denver Broncos. This year, Paul is shaping up to start for new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and it should be a breakout year for the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker.

Hudson Clark - Safety

Clark's solid 2022 campaign was overshadowed by the fact that the Razorbacks were statistically the worst pass defense in the FBS. USA Today took notice, though, and gave Clark First-Team All-SEC honors for his efforts as a redshirt junior. After making the move from cornerback to safety, Clark seemed to excel on the back end of the defense. He started 10 games and set a career-high with 67 tackles in 2022. Clark also broke up a team-high 11 passes, forced two fumbles and had an interception on Oct. 15 at BYU. Clark's 77.0 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 ranked sixth nationally and second in the SEC at the safety position. While his grade was slightly inflated due to a 95.3 pass rush grade earned mainly for a sack given to him by PFF that wasn't actually a sack, his 77.0 coverage grade ranked fifth nationally and second in the conference. Though Arkansas added plenty of secondary pieces in the transfer portal and the 2023 recruiting class, Clark is expected to play a key role for co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

Honorable Mentions