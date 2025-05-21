Could Adou Thiero return to Arkansas? One analyst thinks it's possible

"Couple of more names for you...Adou Thiero and Karter Knox," Norlander said. "I think they both wind up back at Arkansas. Maybe Knox got a little bit more positive feedback than what was expected, but we'll wait and see on that."

Matt Norlander, co-host of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, spent some time in their most recent episode discussing players who are currently in the NBA Draft process, and he talked about both Thiero and Karter Knox.

For the last several weeks, it's felt like a foregone conclusion that Adou Thiero would stay in the 2025 NBA and forgo his senior season at Arkansas. But one college basketball analyst thinks there's a possibility he withdraws and returns in Razorback red next season.

It is worth noting that multiple reports said Thiero wants to stay in the draft. He did, however, say during the NBA Draft Combine that the door to Fayetteville is not entirely shut.

"The door is not completely shut, but we should know more this week," Thiero told reporters. "For me, the door is kinda closed, but my circle around, they want to hear more great things to finally shut that door.”

What more would Thiero want to hear to shut that door? It's likely a guarantee from an NBA franchise. Something like an NBA team telling him, "If you're still available at X pick, we're taking you."

Thiero was the most dominant player for the Razorbacks last season until a knee injury hampered his ability late in the season. He finished the year as the Hogs' leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and their leading rebounder at 5.8 boards per game.

Knox has also received positive feedback and some outlets consider him to be an early second-round pick, but with a strong sophomore campaign, he could play his way into the lottery in 2026.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Tampa, Florida, was a go-to player for the Razorbacks in postseason play, as he averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across three NCAA Tournament games — including a 20-point, six-rebound performance against 3-seed Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

In 36 games played and 24 starts, Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He finished with rounded shooting splits of 46/35/80 and scored a season-high 21 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 25.

The final day to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain college eligibility is May 28, so it's likely we'll see some movement on both Thiero and Knox, as well as possible other roster movement after that.

Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas basketball coverage.