Arkansas coaches check in on five-star forward at EYBL in Memphis

The Arkansas coaches are making the rounds on some of the top talent in the country, and recently stopped in to see five-star forward Christian Collins during the Nike EYBL Session in Memphis last weekend.
Collins is a five-star forward out of St. John Bosco High School in southern California and also plays for Team Why Not on the EYBL circuit. In addition to Arkansas, Collins holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and several other high-profile programs.
Ranked the No. 7 player in the nation according to Rivals, Collins performed well last weekend during the EYBL session. So far, he's averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 46.4% from the field.
Collins went up against the newest member of Arkansas' 2026 class during the EYBL session as Team Why Not faced Brad Beal Elite, which features Little Rock Christian's J.J. Andrews, who committed to Arkansas on May 15.
Team Why Not came out of the game the victor with a 73-71 win and was powered by Collins, who scored a game-high 23 points that included three three-pointers, and he also brought in eight rebounds as well.
Collins connected four times out of 11 attempts for a 36.4% clip for the entire session. HawgBeat's Jackson Collier took a closer look at Collins and said, "Does it all, never takes a play off, scores at all three levels of the floor, has great size and versatility, is a great defender."
According to a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready, coaches from more than 10 programs came by to see him during the EYBL session, which includes Duke, Kentucky, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, USC, UCLA and others.