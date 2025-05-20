Healthy Maxwell adds even more to record-seeking Razorbacks batting lineup

(Arkansas Athletics)

When now-SEC Player of the Year Wehiwa Aloy smashed a solo home run to the Baum-Walker Stadium right center field wall in Sunday's regular season finale victory over Tennessee, it not only gave the Hawaiian his team-leading 18th four-bagger in 2025 but also matched the program record for long balls in a single season with 109.

The Hogs set the record in 2021, the last time they were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and look to keep going when their postseason play kicks off at the SEC Tournament this week. Aloy is one of seven Razorbacks, including brother Kuhio, with more than ten homers and Arkansas' 109 currently ranks third in the SEC behind Georgia and Tennessee. As a team, they lead the SEC in both batting average (.316) and on-base percentage (.424), as well third-best in slugging (.558). Senior outfielder Logan Maxwell was one of the the most recent to join the season's double-digit long ball club when he launched a one-out solo shot to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning during Saturday's 8-6 win over Tennessee.

Maxwell, a senior Ohio native who transferred in from TCU during the offseason, has dealt with a lingering hamstring issue throughout the spring and recently missed six games after re-aggravating it in game one of the Florida series in late April. Typically batting in the 3-hole, Maxwell is slashing .350/.466/.586 which all rank top five on the team for players who have appeared in more than 30 games. After logging just one hit during the series loss to LSU, Maxwell was a part of the offensive surge that propelled the Razorbacks to a series win over the Vols. He finished the weekend 7-for-12 with three runs scored and two RBI. While Maxwell is back to his productive self, it is also worth mentioning what sophomore catcher Ryder Helfrick has recently brought to the lineup. Normally batting at the bottom of the order, the California native was bumped up to the 5-hole for the final game of the LSU series and he finished 2-for-3 with two doubles. For the weekend, Helfrick logged multiple hits in all three games, finishing 6-for-10 overall. Helfrick alternated between the 5 and 6-hole for the Tennessee series and had another solid showing, highlighted by the five-RBI Sunday that featured a third inning go-ahead grand slam to give the Hogs the lead for good over the Vols. Helfrick is slashing .316/.439/.605 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 2025.

The Razorbacks (43-12) look to keep adding to their impressive offensive numbers in Hoover, Ala., in this week's SEC Tournament. As the No. 2 seed, Arkansas has a double bye and will not play until Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. They'll take on either Florida, Ole Miss, or South Carolina.

