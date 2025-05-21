Top Arkansas football recruits enroll at new schools

The 2024-2025 school year is wrapping up and several of Arkansas' top football recruits have already announced that they have enrolled in new schools.
Below are five players from the 2026 class who have confirmed they will be donning new uniforms on the gridiron this coming fall.
OL - Evan Goodwin - Bauxite
Previous school: Pulaski Academy
2024 stats: 85% grade, 52 knockdowns, 12 pancakes, 5 sacks allowed
Final four: Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU
RB - TJ Hodges - Bryant
Previous school: Marked Tree
2024 stats: 156 carries, 1,752 yards (11.2 YPC), 22 TD, 10 receptions, 171 yards, 2 TD
DL - Anthony Kennedy Jr. - Little Rock Central
Previous school: Maumelle
2024 stats: 23 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
LB - Jackson Redman - Robinson
Previous school: Pulaski Academy
2024 stats: 90 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries
LB - Jakore Smith - Bryant
Previous school: Parkview
2024 stats: 51 tackles, 3 sacks
Committed to Oklahoma on May 15.