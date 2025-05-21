Advertisement
Published May 21, 2025
Top Arkansas football recruits enroll at new schools
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
The 2024-2025 school year is wrapping up and several of Arkansas' top football recruits have already announced that they have enrolled in new schools.

Below are five players from the 2026 class who have confirmed they will be donning new uniforms on the gridiron this coming fall.

OL - Evan Goodwin - Bauxite 

Previous school: Pulaski Academy

2024 stats: 85% grade, 52 knockdowns, 12 pancakes, 5 sacks allowed

Final four: Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU

RB - TJ Hodges - Bryant 

Previous school: Marked Tree

2024 stats: 156 carries, 1,752 yards (11.2 YPC), 22 TD, 10 receptions, 171 yards, 2 TD

DL - Anthony Kennedy Jr. - Little Rock Central 

Previous school: Maumelle

2024 stats: 23 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

LB - Jackson Redman - Robinson 

Previous school: Pulaski Academy

2024 stats: 90 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries

LB - Jakore Smith - Bryant 

Previous school: Parkview

2024 stats: 51 tackles, 3 sacks

Committed to Oklahoma on May 15.

