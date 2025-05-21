Razorback duo joins elite SEC list

It has been a remarkable season on both diamonds for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the nation has taken notice.
The baseball and softball Hogs are currently Top Five national programs and each have the Southeastern Conference's – considered by many to be the most competitive league in the country for both sports – top player on their roster.
Softball senior first baseman Bri Ellis was tabbed the SEC Player of the Year on May 9, then baseball junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was selected for the conference's premier individual award on Tuesday.
On the national scene, Ellis was also tabbed one of three finalists for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year. Softball America named her their Player of the Year earlier this week, becoming the first player in program history to earn the honor from a major softball publication. Aloy is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.
The star duo is only the fourth pair in SEC history from the same school to win the prestigious honor, joining Alabama's Kent Matthes and Charlotte Morgan (2009), Florida's Mike Zunino and Kelsey Bruder (2011), then Florida accomplished it again with Jonathan India and Amanda Lorenz (2018).
Ellis has essentially been playing video games in real life all spring, currently boasting a .457/.646/.1.142 slash line with 58 hits, nine doubles, 72 RBI, plus 26 home runs which is tied for the SEC record. Oh, and you can't forget the asinine 64 walks.
Aloy's 18 home runs are currently fourth-best in the SEC and he is slashing .358/.440/.677, with 82 hits, 17 doubles, a triple, and 58 RBI.
Other former Razorbacks who have won SEC Player of the Year are Andrew Benintendi (2015) and KB Sides (2022) for softball.