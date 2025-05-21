Razorback duo joins elite SEC list

It has been a remarkable season on both diamonds for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the nation has taken notice.

The baseball and softball Hogs are currently Top Five national programs and each have the Southeastern Conference's – considered by many to be the most competitive league in the country for both sports – top player on their roster.

Softball senior first baseman Bri Ellis was tabbed the SEC Player of the Year on May 9, then baseball junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was selected for the conference's premier individual award on Tuesday.

On the national scene, Ellis was also tabbed one of three finalists for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year. Softball America named her their Player of the Year earlier this week, becoming the first player in program history to earn the honor from a major softball publication. Aloy is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.