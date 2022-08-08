College Baseball Showdown field, dates announced

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College baseball is 193 days away.

After appearing in the inaugural College Baseball Showdown to open the 2021 season, Arkansas is set to return to the event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, next year. Along with Vanderbilt and Missouri, the Razorbacks will take on the Texas Longhorns, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, whom they defeated in the 2022 Stillwater Regional.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the field for the 2023 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field,” head coach Dave Van Horn said in a press release. “It’s a great season-opening event at an incredible venue right down the road from Fayetteville. We loved our experience there to begin the 2021 season, and our fans did too.”

The Diamond Hogs swept the tournament last year, defeating Texas Tech in a barn burner before holding the Longhorns and Horned Frogs to a combined one run in the next two games.

The 2023 event, scheduled for Feb. 17-19, features five NCAA Tournament teams, two of which advanced to the College World Series.

Game times have yet to be announced, but each one will stream live on FloSports, to which a subscription costs $29.99 per month. Tickets will go on sale in the fall on the ballpark website.