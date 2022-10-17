Arkansas’ defensive back commits are a highlight of the nation’s No. 15 2023 class, but there’s none more versatile in the group than Gardendale (Ala.) DB Dallas Young.

The high-three-star committed to Arkansas in December of last year and, though listed as a cornerback, has spent his senior shadowing opposing teams’ top targets wherever he’s needed.

“(It’s been) good,” Young said of his senior season. “I have been having to play a little bit of everything in the secondary just really been going to the best receiver every Friday so that’s fun because our region has some great athletes.”

At 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, Young’s stature allows him to play a slew of positions within the defensive backfield, something first-year Razorback DB coach Dominique Bowman emphasized throughout fall camp.