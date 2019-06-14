Morris committed to the Razorbacks over Oklahoma and Auburn, joining his father Chad Morris is Fayetteville for the foreseeable future. That puts a bow on the recruitment one of Texas' most talented passers and gives Arkansas a much-needed victory on the recruiting trail by landing its quarterback of 2020 class.

Chandler Morris has never shied away from the fact that choosing his college decision will come down to Arkansas ... and then the field. On Friday, the state championship-winning Highland Park (Texas) quarterback finally pulled the trigger.

Having traveled through Texas and getting a close look at each of the state's top signal-callers, there is no doubt that Morris belongs in that exclusive category.

Morris can make every throw. He has a strong arm and can drop the ball anywhere on the field, including throws to the boundaries and down the seams. Where Morris separates himself with his ability to do so with touch. The most important trait for a quarterback to have is accuracy, which is where Morris thrives. He throws receivers open. He has outstanding ball placement and usually puts the football where only his pass-catchers can make a play on it. He makes throws with anticipation, which is an advanced trait.

Morris has a fluid, fast delivery, which will serve him well in the SEC. His quick release is complemented by his willingness to make risky throws. Because of his arm strength and extraordinary accuracy, Morris usually turns it into a positive. He's a fantastic decision-maker, which was made evident by more than 4,000 yards passing in 2018 and 46 touchdowns in a campaign that concluded with a perfect record and a state championship. He also has great poise while in the pocket, which keeps him cool under duress to consistently make smart throws.

What flies under the radar is Morris' ability to make plays with his legs. He's a dangerous threat to run the football -- whether it's on a designed run or if the play breaks down.

Of course, the biggest knock on Morris is his size, which is naturally a bit of a concern. He's 5-foot-10 and a shade over 170 pounds. That doesn't mean that he can't be successful, but his coach -- and father -- will need to make some adjustments in order to set Morris up for success. That includes playing a good majority of his snaps out of the shotgun and putting in the right setup (a West Coast offense, spread system) the ability to make decisions quickly and the ball equally as fast. He'll also have to tweak his release point. Morris will also be due for his fair share of hits, so toughness is essential along with accuracy,