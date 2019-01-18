The Situation

Dual-sport star Jalen Catalon revealed his commitment on Friday afternoon, picking Arkansas over Big 12 programs Texas and TCU. The Hogs led for long stretches in his recruitment, but had to hang on down the stretch as both of the in-state schools made a serious pitch to land him. Now, Catalon becomes the third member of the Mansfield (Texas) Legacy team to join the Arkansas 2019 class. Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris, a former Texas high school coach, continues to mine his relationships in the Lone Star State to bring talent to Fayetteville.

Why It's Big For Arkansas

Arkansas is already in the midst of landing one of the best classes in school history, and Catalon is just another big name to add to the list. A terrific athlete who has played quarterback in his career, Catalon has the versatility to help the Hogs at many different positions. Also a star in baseball, Catalon plans to play both sports at Arkansas. With longtime defensive back commit Adonis Otey not signing early and now looking around, Catalon could soften the blow if Otey were to end up elsewhere. From a perception standpoint, reaching into Texas and beating the Longhorns for a prospect is always a positive and exactly the type of thing Morris and company will need to continue to do in order to get back to winning ways at Arkansas.

Why It Hurts for Texas and TCU