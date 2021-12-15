Commitment Breakdown: Three-star WR Sam M’Bake to Arkansas

There is great momentum building behind head coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff with proof showing in the win-loss column and along the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks identified those players that fit their scheme on both sides of the ball essentially wrapping up their class in late July. The late additions of top players like three-star receiver Sam M’Bake has taken the class from good to very good.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Reached out for a comment on his commitment, M’Bake said, “It’s feels like home, we are building something!”

WHAT THE RAZORBACKS ARE GETTING

M’Bake is a physical presence on the field. His height and weight may vary from one source to the next, but he’s a big target who gets separation in his routes. Playing against 7A Georgia squads with North Cobb, M’Bake has played against the best corners and safeties. His skills will translate well at Arkansas against SEC competition.

WHAT MAKES SAM M’BAKE DIFFERENT

M’Bake’s speed is good, his routes, hands, and athleticism make him different. He can break tackles for the big play, but his talents will be better served in intermediate routes moving the chains with the potential for the explosive play. Lining up on the outside, because of his strength he will not be moved off point. Another trait to his game that will translate immediately is blocking downfield. His size will be an asset clearing the way for Arkansas running backs in the second level.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ARKANSAS

With Treylon Burks set to turn pro, there will be a big void on the Hogs’ roster at receiver next season. Arkansas fans should be very excited about both four-star receiver Isaiah Sategna and M’Bake joining the roster. The pair can play off each other with Sategna’s speed taking the top off defenses and M’Bake’s presence opening holes not only in the passing attack but also for Arkansas’ tailbacks. The proverbial “thunder and lightning” approach gives coordinator Kendal Briles options.