Originally hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Acuff is viewed as a potential one-and-done prospect when he gets to campus.

Acuff, the No. 9 player nationally in the class of 2025 out of IMG Academy in Florida, made the announcement on his Instagram page. Kansas and Michigan are the other finalists for his services.

Five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. has set a commitment date for July 26, and the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of three finalists for the highly-touted prospect.

As a member of the FIBA U18 Team representing the United States, Acuff started all six games and collected MVP and All-Star Five honors. He averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has been heavily involved in Acuff's recruitment, dating back to his time at Kentucky. The Head Hog forged a solid relationship with Acuff's family, which has translated well to Arkansas.

Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy said the Wildcats were thought to be the leader for Acuff, but now that Calipari is in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks are in the driver’s seat.

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier has already submitted a FutureCast for Acuff to commit to Arkansas.

