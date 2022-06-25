Commitment Q&A: Layden Blocker talks Arkansas pledge

Arkansas continued to ride the tsunami of momentum it has built on the floor and the recruiting trail on Saturday, when Layden Blocker, the No. 37 prospect in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks. The four-star point guard talked to Rivals.com about what motivated his decision following his public announcement.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE ARKANSAS

“I chose Arkansas because of the winning culture they have, not only in just basketball but every sport. It’s a place to go when you want to win. I also like how Coach [Eric Musselman] turned that program around and has it going. He’s done a great job. He was clear with me from day 1 on how they want to use me and how I fit the NBA style system they run. Coach Muss is great, but so is his staff. They do a great job of developing players to get to the NBA. I chose Arkansas for all of them and because it’s home.”

ON THE LEVEL OF COMFORT IN FAYETTEVILLE

“I know a lot of the guys, mostly Nick Smith and Joseph Pinion. I’ve known those guys since I was, like, in sixth grade. I’m always listening to them when they talk.”

ON WHAT ARKANSAS LIKES MOST ABOUT HIM

“They always tell me how much they value my leadership and my speed at the point guard position. They like my ability to get downhill. They think I’m elite when it comes to getting downhill. Also, they like my ability to score and facilitate for my teammates.”

ON HIS PLAYER COMPARISON

“They didn’t compare me to JD Notae, but the coaches say that my game is similar to his in the way that I can get out in transition and facilitate for my teammates. Also, that I’m a two-way player like him.”



