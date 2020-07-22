College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

“I’d say it just feels good,” Soliz told HawgBeat. “I’m not really surprised, like it’s out of the ordinary. It just feels good. It’s just consistency with the work I do and the results are the results - that’s kind of how I view it.”

The Arkansas catcher commit from Bob Jones High in Madison, Ala., has homered in three straight games for the Arkansas Sticks travel ball organization at the WWBA 17U National Championship in Georgia.

Playing in one of the premier summer baseball events, Max Soliz Jr. is putting on an impressive show of power at the plate this week.

Max Soliz (2021, Ala.) gives his team its first run and an early lead with this no-doubter to left field that ricocheted off of the batting facility beyond the wall. The #ONERazorback commit has a simple swing with rotational mechanics and the ball jumps off the bat. #WWBA17u pic.twitter.com/g3nwA2WlND

Ranked as the 200th best player in the country for the Class of 2021 by Perfect Game, Soliz is known for his power. During his shortened junior season at Bob Jones, he hit five home runs in 20 games.

That has carried into the summer with the Arkansas Sticks, which has produced hundreds of college prospects - including several who signed with the Razorbacks - and a handful of MLB Draft picks since 2017.

Despite missing a few games at the start of the summer, Soliz has already hit an organization-record five home runs in 18 games. The most impressive of which, though, have been the last three days in Marietta, Ga.

The three-game stretch has led to Arkansas Sticks head coach Chase Brewster comparing him to Barry Bonds on social media.

“Any time you come to an event like WWBA against the best teams in the country and hit three home runs in your first five games, that’s the kind of talent that myths and stories that last forever are about,” Brewster said.

Originally from Houston, Soliz committed to the Razorbacks before his freshman year of high school. He credited the coaches as the reason behind such an early commitment, plus he is friends with current Arkansas players like Christian Franklin and Carter Sells.

He moved to Alabama for his junior year and hit .295/.377/.573 with five home runs and 12 RBIs for the nationally ranked Bob Jones program during the abbreviated 2020 season, earning a spot on Alabama’s North-South All-Star Team. That came after a summer in which he was named a 2019 Perfect Game Underclass All-American.

With several games remaining in the WWBA National Championship this week, Soliz is slashing .419/.509/.837 with the aforementioned five homers and 19 RBIs in 18 games with the Sticks this summer. He also has only three strikeouts in 53 plate appearances.

Here is a complete scouting report on Soliz, with the help of Brewster…