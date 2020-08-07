College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Despite it being late in the process by baseball recruiting standards, Arkansas added to its 2021 class over the weekend when Gabe D’Arcy committed Sunday evening. The talented outfielder out of JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., is the Razorbacks’ 20th commitment in the class. He is the second Southern California native of the group, joining infielder Max Muncy out of Thousand Oaks.

D’Arcy, who was previously committed to UCLA, participated in the Underclass Area Code Games last year and was selected for the Perfect Game National and Area Code Games this summer. Assuming the recruiting calendar isn’t altered because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, D’Arcy and the other 2021 commits will be able to officially sign with Arkansas beginning Nov. 11. Verbal commitments are non-binding. To get a feel for what kind of player the Razorbacks are getting in D’Arcy, HawgBeat reached out to his high school coach at JSerra. A former eighth-round draft pick out of Cal State-Fullerton, Brett Kay gave us a scouting report on the Arkansas commit…

(For a complete list of Arkansas’ baseball commitments in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes, as well as updates, clips and links to other scouting reports on the recruits, click here.)

Gabe D'Arcy - Class of 2021