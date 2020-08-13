College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

A talented right-handed pitcher out of Bentonville West, he chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and others.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas!!! #WPS @RazorbackBSB @VanHornHogs @Hobbs_38 @PERFECTTIMINGAR @chipdurham14 @JTBaker51 @BWHSbaseball pic.twitter.com/uXzjtMoCUu

More than half of head coach Dave Van Horn’s 2022 class is made up of in-state players now, as Arnold is the seventh rising junior from Arkansas to commit so far. That is two more than the 2021 class has at the moment.

Arnold and Springdale Har-Ber outfielder Cooper Dossett won’t have to travel far from their Northwest Arkansas homes to play for the Razorbacks, while left-hander Jordan Huskey (Greenbrier), right-handers Josh Hyneman (Jonesboro) and Austin Jobe (El Dorado), third baseman Colton Hoyt Sims (Russellville) and shortstop Easton Swofford (South Side Bee Branch) will come from other parts of the state.

To get a better feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting, HawgBeat reached out to JT Baker for a scouting report on the right-hander. He is the owner of Perfect Timing Academy, which Arnold has pitched for this summer.