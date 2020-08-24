College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Recruiting restrictions by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic prevented Fitzpatrick from taking a true unofficial visit, but he still wanted to get a first-hand look at the campus. He flew up to Fayetteville on Friday to check it out, was back home Saturday and announced his decision via Twitter that afternoon.

The Class of 2022 left-hander from Texas committed to Arkansas over the weekend, a little more than three weeks after initially making contact with the Razorbacks’ pitching coach, Matt Hobbs.

It didn’t take long for Sean Fitzpatrick to make up his mind about where he wanted play in college.

I am extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Arkansas. I want to thank God, my family, friends, and all of my coaches and teammates for helping me and pushing me to get better along the way. #WPS #Omahogs pic.twitter.com/CiPGuPqiOP

“Coach Hobbs and I talked and I really, really like his philosophy and what he brings to the table,” Fitzpatrick told HawgBeat. “The facilities and what the university does for the student-athletes is second to none, in my opinion.”

Near the end of a whirlwind month that saw him pick up his first offer and eventually 13 more over the span of about three weeks, Fitzpatrick reached out to Hobbs on July 30 and started building a relationship with him.

That first contact was made on the recommendation of his pitching coach, Kevin Beirne, who has worked with him for about eight years and was also the pitching coach for Trevor Stephan. Fitzpatrick even had the opportunity to work out alongside Stephan, the Razorbacks’ ace in 2017 and now a top prospect in the Yankees’ organization.

Before pulling the trigger, Fitzpatrick talked to head coach Dave Van Horn, as well, who convinced him to join what is now a 14-man class in 2022. He is the second commitment of the group from the Lone Star State, following top-10 prospect Jayson Jones out of Braswell.

“(Van Horn) is obviously a great coach, but I really enjoyed what he had to say,” Fitzpatrick said. “The guys they have already in my class are some dudes and I knew that I’d fit in and help us get better.”

To get a feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting, HawgBeat spoke to Chris Schultea, his travel ball coach with Marucci Elite Texas, for a scouting report on the left-hander.