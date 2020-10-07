College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas has added another commitment in its 2023 class, as Hutson Guinn announced he would play for his in-state school Tuesday afternoon.

The corner infielder out of Greene County Tech in Paragould is the Razorbacks’ ninth sophomore commitment and just the third from the state.

He joins Conway right-hander Kyler Spencer and Texarkana right-hander/infielder Ty Waid, as well as a pair of prospects from Texas and Missouri and one apiece from South Carolina and Hawaii.

After an early offer from UALR, Guinn caught the attention of several SEC programs with a solid end to the summer. He performed well at the Perfect Game Sophomore All-American Games and then stayed hot through a pair of WWBA events with the Arkansas Sticks.

Arkansas and Texas A&M extended offers on Saturday and Alabama was showing a lot of interest, but Guinn ended his recruitment by committing to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

To get a better feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting, HawgBeat reached out to Chase Brewster - the coach of the Sticks travel ball organization - for a scouting report on Guinn…