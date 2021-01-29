College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Another in-state player has decided to stay home and play for the Razorbacks.

A center fielder and shortstop, he is the fourth in-state player to join the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. They also have eight out-of-state players in that group, making it a 12-man class so far.

The southern half of the state has been good to Arkansas in recent years and has several more prospects in the pipeline. In 2020 alone, the Razorbacks signed Ethan Bates (Hot Springs Lakeside), Nick Griffin (Monticello), Tyler Cacciatori (Sheridan) and Gabriel Starks (Watson Chapel), and that doesn’t even include Watson Chapel’s Tink Hence, who got drafted and signed with the Cardinals.

In the upcoming classes, Arkansas has already signed Brandon Arledge (Sheridan) and Braylon Bishop (Texarkana) for 2021 and has Austin Jobe (El Dorado, 2022), Ty Waid (Texarkana, 2023) and now Thomas committed.

To get a better feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting in Thomas, HawgBeat reached out to his travel ball coach with the Arkansas Sticks, Chase Brewster, for a scouting report…