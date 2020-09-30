College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Before ever throwing a pitch as a freshman in high school, Ross Felder fulfilled a lifelong dream by committing to play baseball at Arkansas.

A right-hander who will play for Springdale Har-Ber, he is the Razorbacks’ first commitment in the 2024 class. Felder announced his decision Sunday evening via Twitter.

Fresh off a solid performance in the 2020 WWBA Sophomore World Championship in Fort Myers, Fla., an event in which he played up an age group with the Arkansas Sticks travel ball club, Felder has also pitched internationally with the USA Baseball organization.

Although it is more common in baseball than football and basketball, it is still relatively uncommon to see players commit that early in their high school careers.

Since forming 2017, Chase Brewster said his Sticks organization has produced about 50 Arkansas baseball commitments - including players still in high school - spanning the 2017-24 classes. Felder is just the fifth of those to commit before his freshman season.

The first Sticks player to commit to Arkansas that early was Texarkana’s Braylon Bishop, a 2021 prospect who is considered a potential early first-round pick in next summer’s MLB Draft. The others are also in-state recruits: Colton Hoyt Sims from Russellville and Cooper Dossett from Springdale Har-Ber in the 2022 class and Kyler Spencer from Conway in the 2023 class.

To get a better feel for what kind of player the Razorbacks are getting, HawgBeat reached out to Brewster for a scouting report on Felder…