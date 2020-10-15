Commitment Scouting Report: In-state RHP Tag Andrews joins 2024 class
Arkansas hit a Tuesday trifecta earlier this week with commitments in all three major sports.
On the same day as the football team landed walk-on punter Patrick Foley and the basketball team landed UALR transfer Kamani Johnson, the baseball team secured its second freshman commit.
Before ever playing an inning at the varsity level in high school, Tag Andrews accepted an offer from Razorbacks, announcing his decision via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
The right-hander from Maumelle joins fellow in-state freshman Ross Felder, a right-hander out of Springdale Har-Ber, in the 2024 class.
In the summers, Andrews pitches for the Arkansas Prospects, the same organization that has produced future Razorbacks Casey Martin, Evan Lee and Hunter Milligan in recent years as well as incoming 2020 signees Cayden Wallace, Tyler Cacciatori and Clayton Gray.
To get a better feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting, HawgBeat reached out to Kevin Bohannon - who coaches the Prospects - for a scouting on Andrews…
(For a complete list of Arkansas’ baseball commitments in the 2021-24 classes, as well as updates, clips and links to other scouting reports on the recruits, click here.)
Tag Andrews - Class of 2024
Position: Right-handed pitcher
School: Maumelle HS
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 160 | B/T: R/R
Other offers/interest: none
Don’t let the fact that he didn’t have any other offers or serious interest fool you - Andrews likely would have had multiple suitors had he not jumped on the offer from Arkansas.
Unlike football and men’s basketball, once a player commits to a program, other schools across the country back off and don’t try to “flip” recruits. So Andrews’ early pledge to the Razorbacks was probably disappointing to everyone but Dave Van Horn and his staff considering his latest outing.
