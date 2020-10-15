College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas hit a Tuesday trifecta earlier this week with commitments in all three major sports.

On the same day as the football team landed walk-on punter Patrick Foley and the basketball team landed UALR transfer Kamani Johnson, the baseball team secured its second freshman commit.

Before ever playing an inning at the varsity level in high school, Tag Andrews accepted an offer from Razorbacks, announcing his decision via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The right-hander from Maumelle joins fellow in-state freshman Ross Felder, a right-hander out of Springdale Har-Ber, in the 2024 class.

In the summers, Andrews pitches for the Arkansas Prospects, the same organization that has produced future Razorbacks Casey Martin, Evan Lee and Hunter Milligan in recent years as well as incoming 2020 signees Cayden Wallace, Tyler Cacciatori and Clayton Gray.

To get a better feel for what kind of player Arkansas is getting, HawgBeat reached out to Kevin Bohannon - who coaches the Prospects - for a scouting on Andrews…