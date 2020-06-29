Commitment Scouting Report: Jonesboro 2022 RHP Josh Hyneman
Arkansas landed its 10th verbal commitment in the Class of 2022 over the weekend, as Jonesboro right-hander Josh Hyneman announced his decision Saturday morning.
If will be a few years before he arrives in Fayetteville, but HawgBeat wanted to give fans an idea of what to expect from him, so it compiled a scouting report on the in-state prospect.
A two-sport athlete at Jonesboro, Hyneman also plays for the Arkansas Sticks travel ball organization that regularly produces college and professional baseball players, including a quartet of commitments earlier this month.
Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present! Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas! All Glory to God❤️🐗#WPS #OMAHOGS #COMMITTED @Brewsterc29 @AR_Sticks @CaneBSB @PBR_Arkansas @PerfectGameUSA @JBrownPG @3N2Sports @maxvelocitybsb @toddrhoades3 @Hobbs_38 pic.twitter.com/P4QwS3yTIA— Josh Hyneman (@JHHyneman) June 27, 2020
Josh Hyneman - RHP - Class of 2022
High school: Jonesboro, Ark.
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 250 | B/T: R/R
Other offers/interest: Ole Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, Wichita State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas State
The first thing that stands out about Hyneman is his sheer size. Not only is he 6-foot-4, but he is also 250 pounds. Some believe he’d have a chance to play college football as an offensive lineman if he chose to take that route, as he started some games at center as a sophomore and projects to be a starter somewhere on the line at Jonesboro this fall.
However, after committing to Arkansas on Saturday - his 16th birthday - it seems as though Hyneman’s future is on the diamond rather than the gridiron. He may not look like your prototypical baseball player, but Arkansas Sticks head coach Chase Brewster said you should be fooled by his large frame.
