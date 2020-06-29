 Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball Commit Scouting Report: Jonesboro 2022 right-handed pitcher Josh Hyneman
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} baseball

Commitment Scouting Report: Jonesboro 2022 RHP Josh Hyneman

Jonesboro right-hander Josh Hyneman committed to Arkansas on Saturday.
(photo courtesy Arkansas Sticks)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Arkansas landed its 10th verbal commitment in the Class of 2022 over the weekend, as Jonesboro right-hander Josh Hyneman announced his decision Saturday morning.

If will be a few years before he arrives in Fayetteville, but HawgBeat wanted to give fans an idea of what to expect from him, so it compiled a scouting report on the in-state prospect.

A two-sport athlete at Jonesboro, Hyneman also plays for the Arkansas Sticks travel ball organization that regularly produces college and professional baseball players, including a quartet of commitments earlier this month.

For a complete list of the Razorbacks’ commitments for baseball in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes, as well as updates, clips and other scouting reports on the recruits, click here.

Josh Hyneman - RHP - Class of 2022

High school: Jonesboro, Ark.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 250 | B/T: R/R

Other offers/interest: Ole Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, Wichita State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas State

The first thing that stands out about Hyneman is his sheer size. Not only is he 6-foot-4, but he is also 250 pounds. Some believe he’d have a chance to play college football as an offensive lineman if he chose to take that route, as he started some games at center as a sophomore and projects to be a starter somewhere on the line at Jonesboro this fall.

However, after committing to Arkansas on Saturday - his 16th birthday - it seems as though Hyneman’s future is on the diamond rather than the gridiron. He may not look like your prototypical baseball player, but Arkansas Sticks head coach Chase Brewster said you should be fooled by his large frame.

