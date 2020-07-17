Commitment Scouting Report: Texas 2022 SS Jayson Jones
The 12th verbal commitment in Arkansas’ 2022 recruiting class might be its biggest yet, as Jayson Jones announced his decision late Thursday night.
A talented shortstop from Braswell High in Denton, Texas, Jones is the top player from Texas and ranked No. 7 overall in his class, according to Perfect Game.
Last summer, he participated in USA Baseball’s 16U National Team Development Program and was one of only four rising sophomores selected to the Texas Rangers underclass area code team.
I am very blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at The University of Arkansas. I would like to thank God, my family, and coaches for helping me achieve my dreams! #OmaHogs pic.twitter.com/TucW2p5ztF— Jayson Jones (@JaysonJ21836612) July 17, 2020
HawgBeat will talk to Jones about his decision to commit to the Razorbacks on Saturday, but in the mean time, we also got ahold of his coach at Braswell High to get a scouting report on him as a player.
His coach happens to be Donnie Watson, who has been a coach for 30 years - including a 10-year run as TCU’s associate head coach followed by a four-year stint as the head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 2005-2008.
With that kind of experience, he’s the perfect person to provide some insight on Arkansas’ newest commitment…
Jayson Jones - SS - Class of 2022
High School: Denton, Texas, Braswell
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200 | B/T: R/R
Other offers/interest: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State
A couple of years ago, Shelby Ford was the special guest at a home run derby fundraiser for Braswell High. The former third-round pick - who hit 35 homers in two seasons at TCU and one at Oklahoma State from 2004-06 - managed to hit a couple of balls out of the school’s large ballpark, but that wasn’t enough to claim the title.
