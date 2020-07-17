The 12th verbal commitment in Arkansas’ 2022 recruiting class might be its biggest yet, as Jayson Jones announced his decision late Thursday night.

A talented shortstop from Braswell High in Denton, Texas, Jones is the top player from Texas and ranked No. 7 overall in his class, according to Perfect Game.

Last summer, he participated in USA Baseball’s 16U National Team Development Program and was one of only four rising sophomores selected to the Texas Rangers underclass area code team.