Since the early beginnings of the NCAA and college sports, student-athletes have been strictly forbidden from receiving payment for their services. From under-the-table cash payments in McDonald’s bags to Heisman Trophy winners being stripped of their awards, some of the biggest controversies in college athletics have involved pay-for-play scandals. Then came the era of Name, Image and Likeness, which has caused universities across the country to scramble to adapt. In 2019, California became the first state to take steps toward supplemental compensation for college athletes with the Fair Pay to Play Act. After a series of legal challenges culminating in a Supreme Court case, the NCAA adopted an interim policy legalizing NIL. On July 1, 2021, college athletes across the country began signing endorsement deals. Over the last three years, NIL has ballooned in both size and scope. According to the New York Times, over 100 NIL collectives have been identified across the country, including at least one for every major conference program in college football. On Nov. 28, the University of Arkansas made a new venture into the world of NIL by announcing a partnership with Blueprint Sports to launch the Arkansas Edge collective. Following a similar model to other schools like Ole Miss and Missouri, the grassroots collective allows businesses, brands and community members to join the school’s NIL fundraising efforts. Fans can make a one-time donation to the sport of their choosing or become members of the collective by purchasing a subscription in different tiers starting at $50/month. The student-athletes are then compensated in exchange for non-profit work or brand marketing. RELATED: Latest intel after first month of Arkansas Edge NIL Collective

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek sports an Arkansas Edge hoodie during the men's basketball team's game against Duke at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 29. (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)

“NIL is integral to the success of our program and is reshaping the future of athletics at every major university nationwide,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a press release. “Supporters, fans, and alumni who support Arkansas Edge are pledging to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to build their brands and engage with the community.” Blueprint Sports, the UA's partner in this initiative, acts as a go-between to help organize and facilitate the collective. “Our job is to come in and bring a professional solution to building out [NIL] opportunities,” said Rob Sine, the company’s CEO. “We provide the infrastructure…the contracts, the legal work, the backend operations.” Previously, Arkansas operated through the "OneArkansas" NIL Collective, which was a non-profit collective. "Many collectives became 501(c)(3) organizations, meaning they were non-profit entities and that donations they received were tax deductible," a recent NIL article from RebelGrove.com stated. "On the surface, it's understandable how this designation made decent sense. These collectives were asking for donations and weren't technically designed to turn a profit. "But the issue was what was being done with the money and the purpose of the donation. The justification of collectives having tax exempt status never passed the proverbial smell test for Liston and many others involved. On June 9 2023, the IRS published a memo stating that donations to nonprofit collectives are not tax exempt because those donations are "not incidental both qualitatively and quantitatively to any exempt purpose.” Sportico's Daniel Libit released an investigative article regarding Blueprint Sports on Friday, and it sounds like the organization is operating in some sort of gray area of what's legal and not legal.

Blueprint Sports posted this on its official X account in 2020.