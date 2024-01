No events are currently scheduled on the Arkansas Edge website, but it does look like some Razorback football players were able to bring Christmas gifts to children in the foster care system on Dec. 21.

The University of Arkansas' new official NIL Collective, Arkansas Edge , has been public for over a month now and it features one known staff member , no executive director and zero athletes mentioned on the official website.

Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek also posted Thursday the initial release video for the collective and said "What better time to join or make a donation to our official collective."

While other schools have NIL collectives publicly contributing and supporting them as they recruit the transfer portal and high school ranks, Arkansas seems to be behind in every fashion — at least publicly.

The Razorbacks have still managed to land some notable football transfers, as well as keep big-time players around such as Landon Jackson, Luke Hasz and Jaylon Braxton, so something is working.

