Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Following a 4-8 campaign and last place finish in the SEC West, the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman will have a lot of work to do with the roster moving forward.

The annual personnel carousel continues to spin at a high speed with the transfer portal's growth in popularity, and this year should look no different across college football. The transfer portal window opens on Dec. 4 and will stay that way until Jan. 2 of 2024.

On top of that, Dec. 20 is early signing day for all of Arkansas' 2024 high school commitments, and the Hogs will be hoping that all 18 prospects seal the deal then.

Strap in, folks. It's going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.

Arkansas 2024 roster tracker

As decisions are made, the list will be updated. The year listed for players is what their designation would be for next season.

If not counting players who are transferring out, players out of eligibility, or incoming freshmen, Arkansas currently has 74 scholarship players on the roster (not including those who announce intentions to transfer). The Hogs also have 37 walk-ons.

With incoming freshmen and one transfer included, Arkansas has 93 scholarship players on the roster. The limit is 85, so the Razorbacks will need to lose eight scholarships as things currently stand.

Note: It's possible that not all of the freshmen enroll early in January. Whether or not they are enrolling early is NOT specified.

------------------------

MOVING ON (as of 11/27)

LB Chris Paul Jr. - transfer portal

WR Sam Mbake - dismissed from team, likely entering transfer portal

DB Jaylen Lewis - transfer portal

------------------------

OUT OF ELIGIBILITY 

TE Nathan Bax

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

DE John Morgan III

DE Zach Williams

LB Antonio Grier

DB Alfahiym Walcott

------------------------

ELIGIBILITY REMAINING (as of 11/27)

^ - walk-on

% - incoming freshman

* - could return for super senior season

# - transfer out

~ - transfer in

Quarterback

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*KJ Jefferson

Super Senior

6'3", 247 lbs.

North Panola HS (MS)

Jacolby Criswell

Redshirt Senior

6'1", 230 lbs.

North Carolina

Malachi Singleton

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 228 lbs.

North Cobb HS (GA)

^Rykar Acebo

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 197 lbs.

Jonesboro HS (AR)

%KJ Jackson

Freshman

6'2", 203 lbs.

St. James HS (AL)

Running Back

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Dominique Johnson

Redshirt Senior

6'1", 252 lbs.

Crowley HS (TX)

Rocket Sanders

Senior

6'2", 242 lbs.

Rockledge HS (FL)

AJ Green

Senior

5'11", 205 lbs.

Union HS (OK)

Rashod Dubinion

Junior

5'10", 216 lbs.

Cedar Grove HS (GA)

Isaiah Augustave

Sophomore

6'2", 208 lbs.

Naples HS (FL)

^Jezreel Bachert

Redshirt Sophomore

6'1", 209 lbs.

Big Sandy HS (TX)

^Emmanuel Crawford

Redshirt Freshman

5'10", 168 lbs.

Grove HS (OK)

%Braylen Russell

Freshman

6'2", 225 lbs.

Benton HS (AR)

%Jadan Baugh

Freshman

6'2", 197 lbs.

Columbia HS (GA)

Tight End

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*Francis Sherman

Super Senior

6'3", 247 lbs.

Louisville

Ty Washington

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 247 lbs.

Lee County HS (GA)

Shamar Easter

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 223 lbs.

Ashdown HS (AR)

Luke Hasz

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 242 lbs.

Bixby HS (OK)

Var'keyes Gumms

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 242 lbs.

North Texas

^Maddox Lassiter

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 238 lbs.

Warren HS (AR)

^Zach Lee

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 241 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

^Hunter Talley

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 251 lbs.

Siloam Springs HS (AR)

Wide Receiver 

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*Tyrone Broden

Super Senior

6'7", 195 lbs.

Bowling Green

*Isaac TeSlaa

Super Senior

6'4", 216 lbs.

Hillsdale College (DII)

*Andrew Armstrong

Super Senior

6'4", 201 lbs.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS)

Bryce Stephens

Redshirt Junior

6'0", 181 lbs.

John Marshall HS (OK)

Jaedon Wilson

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 179 lbs.

DeSoto HS (TX)

Isaiah Sategna

Redshirt Sophomore

5'11", 180 lbs.

Fayetteville HS (AR)

Davion Dozier

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 205 lbs.

Moody HS (AL)

Dazmin James

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 186 lbs.

Clayton HS (NC)

^Chris Harris

Redshirt Senior

5'10", 186 lbs.

Dumas HS (AR)

^Marlon Crockett

Redshirt Junior

6'4", 211 lbs.

Memphis

^Khalil Girault

Redshirt Junior

6'0", 187 lbs.

Eaton HS (TX)

^Chris Rhodes

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 179 lbs.

Butler CC

^Jace Petty

Redshirt Sophomore

5'8", 170 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS (TX)

^Kamron Bibby

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 183 lbs.

El Dorado HS (AR)

^Kaylon Morris

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 187 lbs.

Fayetteville HS (AR)

%CJ Brown

Freshman

6'1", 180 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

%Ashton Bethel-Roman

Freshman

6'2", 165 lbs.

Ridge Point HS (TX)

Offensive Line

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*Beaux Limmer

Super Senior

6'5", 307 lbs.

Tyler Lee HS (TX)

*Brady Latham

Super Senior

6'5", 312 lbs.

Jenks HS (OK)

*Ty'Kieast Crawford

Super Senior

6'5", 326 lbs.

Charlotte

Joshua Braun

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 348 lbs.

Florida

Devon Manuel

Redshirt Junior

6'9", 310 lbs.

Beau Chene HS (LA)

Terry Wells

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 310 lbs.

Wynne HS (AR)

Amaury Wiggins

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 310 lbs.

Coffeyville CC (JUCO)

Cole Carson

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 302 lbs.

Rivercrest HS (TX)

Patrick Kutas

Junior

6'5", 313 lbs.

Christian Brothers HS (TN)

Eli Henderson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 290 lbs.

Byrnes HS (SC)

Andrew Chamblee

Redshirt Sophomore

6'6", 304 lbs.

Maumelle HS (AR)

E'Marion Harris

Redshirt Sophomore

6'7", 292 lbs.

Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)

Joey Su'a

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 346 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

Paris Patterson

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 350 lbs.

East St. Louis HS (IL)

Luke Brown

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 313 lbs.

Paris HS (TN)

Josh Street

Redshirt Junior

6'6", 311 lbs.

Bentonville HS (AR)

^Brock Burns

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 272 lbs.

Ozark HS (AR)

^Brooks Edmonson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 315 lbs.

Bryant HS (AR)

^Kai Hamilton

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 299 lbs.

Hope HS (AR)

^Luke Johnston

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 231 lbs.

Trinity Christian Academy (TX)

^Aaron Smith

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 289 lbs.

Conway HS (AR)

^Tommy Varhall

Redshirt Junior

6'8", 345 lbs.

Maryland

~Keyshawn Blackstock

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 310 lbs.

Michigan State

%Kobe Branham

Freshman

6'6", 320 lbs.

Fort Smith Southside (AR)

%Zuri Madison

Freshman

6'5", 303 lbs.

Marvin Ridge HS (NC)

%Kai Greer

Freshman

6'6", 280 lbs.

Frederick Douglass HS (KY)

Defensive Line

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*Taurean Carter

Super Senior

6'3", 303 lbs.

Mansfield Legacy HS (TX)

*Marcus Miller

Super Senior

6'5", 296 lbs.

Warren HS (AR)

*Eric Gregory

Super Senior

6'4", 318 lbs.

IMG Academy (FL)

*Jashaud Stewart

Super Senior

6'2", 257 lbs.

Jonesboro HS (AR)

*Anthony Booker Jr.

Super Senior

6'4", 351 lbs.

Maryland

*Keivie Rose

Super Senior

6'3", 303 lbs.

Louisiana Tech

Landon Jackson

Senior

6'7", 281 lbs.

LSU

Cameron Ball

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 319 lbs.

Tri-Cities HS (GA)

Nico Davillier

Junior

6'4", 268 lbs.

Maumelle HS (AR)

JJ Hollingsworth

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 273 lbs.

Greenland HS (AR)

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Redshirt Freshman

6'6", 289 lbs.

North Little Rock HS (AR)

Kaleb James

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 276 lbs.

Mansfield HS (TX)

Ian Geffrard

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 394 lbs.

Whitefield Academy (GA)

^Jon Hill

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 248 lbs.

Dumas HS (AR)

^Kyle Thompson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 284 lbs.

Aledo HS (TX)

%Charleston Collins

Freshman

6'4", 260 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

%Kavion Henderson

Freshman

6'3", 238 lbs.

Leeds HS (AL)

Linebacker

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

Jaheim Thomas

Redshirt Senior

6'4", 240 lbs.

Cincinnati

Mani Powell

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 231 lbs.

Fayetteville HS (AR)

Jordan Crook

Junior

6'0", 220 lbs.

Duncanville HS (TX)

Kaden Henley

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 230 lbs.

Shiloh Christian Academy (AR)

Carson Dean

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 234 lbs.

Hebron HS (TX)

Brad Spence

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 237 lbs.

Klein Forest HS (TX)

Alex Sanford

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 227 lbs.

Oxford HS (MS)

^Brooks Both

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 230 lbs.

Harrison HS (AR)

^Mason Schueck

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 225 lbs.

Pulaski Academy (AR)

^Donovan Whitten

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 242 lbs.

Arkadelphia HS (AR)

%Wyatt Simmons

Freshman

6'3", 215 lbs.

Harding Academy (AR)

%Justin Logan

Freshman

6'2", 213 lbs.

Kell HS (GA)

Secondary

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

*Hudson Clark

Super Senior

6'2", 188 lbs.

Highland Park HS (TX)

*Malik Chavis

Super Senior

6'2", 194 lbs.

Rison HS (AR)

*Dwight McGlothern

Super Senior

6'2", 188 lbs.

LSU

*Kee'yon Stewart

Super Senior

6'0", 185 lbs.

TCU

Lorando Johnson

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 193 lbs.

Baylor

Jayden Johnson

Senior

6'2", 206 lbs.

Cedartown HS (GA)

Jaheim SIngletary

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 187 lbs.

Georgia

Quincey McAdoo

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 187 lbs.

Clarendon HS (AR)

TJ Metcalf

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 206 lbs.

Pinson Valley HS (AL)

Jaylon Braxton

Sophomore

6'0", 185 lbs.

Lone Star HS (TX)

Dallas Young

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 194 lbs.

Gardendale HS (AL)

Christian Ford

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 181 lbs.

McKinney HS (TX)

RJ Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 180 lbs.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA)

Dylan Hasz

Redshirt Freshman

5'11", 193 lbs.

Bixby HS (OK)

^*Courtney Snelling

Super Senior

5'11", 167 lbs.

Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)

^Ethan Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 205 lbs.

King's Ridge Christian (GA)

^Drew Winn

Redshirt Senior

5'11", 183 lbs.

Pittsburgh State

^John Paul Pickens

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 183 lbs.

Jonesboro HS (AR)

^Landon Phipps

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 191 lbs.

Springdale HS (AR)

^Jabrae Shaw

Redshirt Freshman

5'10", 196 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

^Anton Pierce

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 218 lbs.

Mills HS (AR)

^Aidan McCowan

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 160 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS (TX)

^Braylon Watson

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 201 lbs.

Malvern HS (AR)

%Jeremy Cook

Freshman

6'3", 195 lbs.

Hoover HS (AL)

%Selman Bridges

Freshman

6'4", 170 lbs.

Lake Belton HS (TX)

%Ahkari Johnson

Freshman

6'0", 180 lbs.

Pleasant Grove HS (TX)

%Tevis Metcalf

Freshman

5'10", 174 lbs.

Clay HS (AL)

%Jaden Allen

Freshman

6'0", 170 lbs.

Aledo HS (TX)

%Julius Pope

Freshman

6'0", 195 lbs.

South Panola HS (MS)

Special Teams

Player Classification in 2024 Height/Weight High School/Former College

K Cam Little

Senior

6'2", 179 lbs.

Southmoore HS (OK)

P Max Fletcher

Junior

6'5", 174 lbs.

ProKick Australia (AUS)

^Devin Bale

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 211 lbs.

Northern Colorado

^Owen Larson

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 185 lbs.

Coffeyville CC (JUCO)

^K/P Tyler Larco

Redshirt Senior

5'9", 178 lbs.

UT Martin

LS Eli Stein

Junior

6'3", 231 lbs.

Cambridge HS (WI)

^LS Ashton Ngo

Senior

5'11", 233 lbs.

Hutchinson CC (JUCO)

^LS Max Schmidly

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 207 lbs.

Myers Park HS (NC)

^K Blake Ford

Redshirt Sophomore

6'1", 225 lbs.

Lamar HS (TX)

