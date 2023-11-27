Following a 4-8 campaign and last place finish in the SEC West, the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman will have a lot of work to do with the roster moving forward.

The annual personnel carousel continues to spin at a high speed with the transfer portal's growth in popularity, and this year should look no different across college football. The transfer portal window opens on Dec. 4 and will stay that way until Jan. 2 of 2024.

On top of that, Dec. 20 is early signing day for all of Arkansas' 2024 high school commitments, and the Hogs will be hoping that all 18 prospects seal the deal then.

Strap in, folks. It's going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.