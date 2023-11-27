Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker
Following a 4-8 campaign and last place finish in the SEC West, the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman will have a lot of work to do with the roster moving forward.
The annual personnel carousel continues to spin at a high speed with the transfer portal's growth in popularity, and this year should look no different across college football. The transfer portal window opens on Dec. 4 and will stay that way until Jan. 2 of 2024.
On top of that, Dec. 20 is early signing day for all of Arkansas' 2024 high school commitments, and the Hogs will be hoping that all 18 prospects seal the deal then.
Strap in, folks. It's going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.
Arkansas 2024 roster tracker
As decisions are made, the list will be updated. The year listed for players is what their designation would be for next season.
If not counting players who are transferring out, players out of eligibility, or incoming freshmen, Arkansas currently has 74 scholarship players on the roster (not including those who announce intentions to transfer). The Hogs also have 37 walk-ons.
With incoming freshmen and one transfer included, Arkansas has 93 scholarship players on the roster. The limit is 85, so the Razorbacks will need to lose eight scholarships as things currently stand.
Note: It's possible that not all of the freshmen enroll early in January. Whether or not they are enrolling early is NOT specified.
MOVING ON (as of 11/27)
LB Chris Paul Jr. - transfer portal
WR Sam Mbake - dismissed from team, likely entering transfer portal
DB Jaylen Lewis - transfer portal
OUT OF ELIGIBILITY
ELIGIBILITY REMAINING (as of 11/27)
^ - walk-on
% - incoming freshman
* - could return for super senior season
# - transfer out
~ - transfer in
Quarterback
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*KJ Jefferson
|
Super Senior
|
6'3", 247 lbs.
|
North Panola HS (MS)
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'1", 230 lbs.
|
North Carolina
|
Malachi Singleton
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 228 lbs.
|
North Cobb HS (GA)
|
^Rykar Acebo
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 197 lbs.
|
Jonesboro HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 203 lbs.
|
St. James HS (AL)
Running Back
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Dominique Johnson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'1", 252 lbs.
|
Crowley HS (TX)
|
Rocket Sanders
|
Senior
|
6'2", 242 lbs.
|
Rockledge HS (FL)
|
AJ Green
|
Senior
|
5'11", 205 lbs.
|
Union HS (OK)
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
Junior
|
5'10", 216 lbs.
|
Cedar Grove HS (GA)
|
Isaiah Augustave
|
Sophomore
|
6'2", 208 lbs.
|
Naples HS (FL)
|
^Jezreel Bachert
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'1", 209 lbs.
|
Big Sandy HS (TX)
|
^Emmanuel Crawford
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'10", 168 lbs.
|
Grove HS (OK)
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 225 lbs.
|
Benton HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 197 lbs.
|
Columbia HS (GA)
Tight End
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*Francis Sherman
|
Super Senior
|
6'3", 247 lbs.
|
Louisville
|
Ty Washington
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 247 lbs.
|
Lee County HS (GA)
|
Shamar Easter
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 223 lbs.
|
Ashdown HS (AR)
|
Luke Hasz
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 242 lbs.
|
Bixby HS (OK)
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 242 lbs.
|
North Texas
|
^Maddox Lassiter
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 238 lbs.
|
Warren HS (AR)
|
^Zach Lee
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 241 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
^Hunter Talley
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 251 lbs.
|
Siloam Springs HS (AR)
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*Tyrone Broden
|
Super Senior
|
6'7", 195 lbs.
|
Bowling Green
|
*Isaac TeSlaa
|
Super Senior
|
6'4", 216 lbs.
|
Hillsdale College (DII)
|
*Andrew Armstrong
|
Super Senior
|
6'4", 201 lbs.
|
Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS)
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'0", 181 lbs.
|
John Marshall HS (OK)
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 179 lbs.
|
DeSoto HS (TX)
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'11", 180 lbs.
|
Fayetteville HS (AR)
|
Davion Dozier
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 205 lbs.
|
Moody HS (AL)
|
Dazmin James
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 186 lbs.
|
Clayton HS (NC)
|
^Chris Harris
|
Redshirt Senior
|
5'10", 186 lbs.
|
Dumas HS (AR)
|
^Marlon Crockett
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'4", 211 lbs.
|
Memphis
|
^Khalil Girault
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'0", 187 lbs.
|
Eaton HS (TX)
|
^Chris Rhodes
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'0", 179 lbs.
|
Butler CC
|
^Jace Petty
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'8", 170 lbs.
|
Frisco Independence HS (TX)
|
^Kamron Bibby
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 183 lbs.
|
El Dorado HS (AR)
|
^Kaylon Morris
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 187 lbs.
|
Fayetteville HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'1", 180 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 165 lbs.
|
Ridge Point HS (TX)
Offensive Line
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*Beaux Limmer
|
Super Senior
|
6'5", 307 lbs.
|
Tyler Lee HS (TX)
|
*Brady Latham
|
Super Senior
|
6'5", 312 lbs.
|
Jenks HS (OK)
|
*Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
Super Senior
|
6'5", 326 lbs.
|
Charlotte
|
Joshua Braun
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'6", 348 lbs.
|
Florida
|
Devon Manuel
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'9", 310 lbs.
|
Beau Chene HS (LA)
|
Terry Wells
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 310 lbs.
|
Wynne HS (AR)
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 310 lbs.
|
Coffeyville CC (JUCO)
|
Cole Carson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 302 lbs.
|
Rivercrest HS (TX)
|
Patrick Kutas
|
Junior
|
6'5", 313 lbs.
|
Christian Brothers HS (TN)
|
Eli Henderson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 290 lbs.
|
Byrnes HS (SC)
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'6", 304 lbs.
|
Maumelle HS (AR)
|
E'Marion Harris
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'7", 292 lbs.
|
Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)
|
Joey Su'a
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 346 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
Paris Patterson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 350 lbs.
|
East St. Louis HS (IL)
|
Luke Brown
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 313 lbs.
|
Paris HS (TN)
|
Josh Street
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'6", 311 lbs.
|
Bentonville HS (AR)
|
^Brock Burns
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 272 lbs.
|
Ozark HS (AR)
|
^Brooks Edmonson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 315 lbs.
|
Bryant HS (AR)
|
^Kai Hamilton
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'4", 299 lbs.
|
Hope HS (AR)
|
^Luke Johnston
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 231 lbs.
|
Trinity Christian Academy (TX)
|
^Aaron Smith
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 289 lbs.
|
Conway HS (AR)
|
^Tommy Varhall
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'8", 345 lbs.
|
Maryland
|
~Keyshawn Blackstock
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 310 lbs.
|
Michigan State
|
Freshman
|
6'6", 320 lbs.
|
Fort Smith Southside (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'5", 303 lbs.
|
Marvin Ridge HS (NC)
|
Freshman
|
6'6", 280 lbs.
|
Frederick Douglass HS (KY)
Defensive Line
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*Taurean Carter
|
Super Senior
|
6'3", 303 lbs.
|
Mansfield Legacy HS (TX)
|
*Marcus Miller
|
Super Senior
|
6'5", 296 lbs.
|
Warren HS (AR)
|
*Eric Gregory
|
Super Senior
|
6'4", 318 lbs.
|
IMG Academy (FL)
|
*Jashaud Stewart
|
Super Senior
|
6'2", 257 lbs.
|
Jonesboro HS (AR)
|
*Anthony Booker Jr.
|
Super Senior
|
6'4", 351 lbs.
|
Maryland
|
*Keivie Rose
|
Super Senior
|
6'3", 303 lbs.
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Landon Jackson
|
Senior
|
6'7", 281 lbs.
|
LSU
|
Cameron Ball
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 319 lbs.
|
Tri-Cities HS (GA)
|
Nico Davillier
|
Junior
|
6'4", 268 lbs.
|
Maumelle HS (AR)
|
JJ Hollingsworth
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'3", 273 lbs.
|
Greenland HS (AR)
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'6", 289 lbs.
|
North Little Rock HS (AR)
|
Kaleb James
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 276 lbs.
|
Mansfield HS (TX)
|
Ian Geffrard
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'5", 394 lbs.
|
Whitefield Academy (GA)
|
^Jon Hill
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'5", 248 lbs.
|
Dumas HS (AR)
|
^Kyle Thompson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'3", 284 lbs.
|
Aledo HS (TX)
|
Freshman
|
6'4", 260 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 238 lbs.
|
Leeds HS (AL)
Linebacker
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'4", 240 lbs.
|
Cincinnati
|
Mani Powell
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 231 lbs.
|
Fayetteville HS (AR)
|
Jordan Crook
|
Junior
|
6'0", 220 lbs.
|
Duncanville HS (TX)
|
Kaden Henley
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 230 lbs.
|
Shiloh Christian Academy (AR)
|
Carson Dean
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'4", 234 lbs.
|
Hebron HS (TX)
|
Brad Spence
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 237 lbs.
|
Klein Forest HS (TX)
|
Alex Sanford
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 227 lbs.
|
Oxford HS (MS)
|
^Brooks Both
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'0", 230 lbs.
|
Harrison HS (AR)
|
^Mason Schueck
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 225 lbs.
|
Pulaski Academy (AR)
|
^Donovan Whitten
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 242 lbs.
|
Arkadelphia HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 215 lbs.
|
Harding Academy (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'2", 213 lbs.
|
Kell HS (GA)
Secondary
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
*Hudson Clark
|
Super Senior
|
6'2", 188 lbs.
|
Highland Park HS (TX)
|
*Malik Chavis
|
Super Senior
|
6'2", 194 lbs.
|
Rison HS (AR)
|
*Dwight McGlothern
|
Super Senior
|
6'2", 188 lbs.
|
LSU
|
*Kee'yon Stewart
|
Super Senior
|
6'0", 185 lbs.
|
TCU
|
Lorando Johnson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'0", 193 lbs.
|
Baylor
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Senior
|
6'2", 206 lbs.
|
Cedartown HS (GA)
|
Jaheim SIngletary
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 187 lbs.
|
Georgia
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 187 lbs.
|
Clarendon HS (AR)
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'1", 206 lbs.
|
Pinson Valley HS (AL)
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Sophomore
|
6'0", 185 lbs.
|
Lone Star HS (TX)
|
Dallas Young
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'0", 194 lbs.
|
Gardendale HS (AL)
|
Christian Ford
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'0", 181 lbs.
|
McKinney HS (TX)
|
RJ Johnson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 180 lbs.
|
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA)
|
Dylan Hasz
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'11", 193 lbs.
|
Bixby HS (OK)
|
^*Courtney Snelling
|
Super Senior
|
5'11", 167 lbs.
|
Joe T. Robinson HS (AR)
|
^Ethan Joseph
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 205 lbs.
|
King's Ridge Christian (GA)
|
^Drew Winn
|
Redshirt Senior
|
5'11", 183 lbs.
|
Pittsburgh State
|
^John Paul Pickens
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'0", 183 lbs.
|
Jonesboro HS (AR)
|
^Landon Phipps
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'0", 191 lbs.
|
Springdale HS (AR)
|
^Jabrae Shaw
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
5'10", 196 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
^Anton Pierce
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'2", 218 lbs.
|
Mills HS (AR)
|
^Aidan McCowan
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
5'10", 160 lbs.
|
Frisco Independence HS (TX)
|
^Braylon Watson
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'2", 201 lbs.
|
Malvern HS (AR)
|
Freshman
|
6'3", 195 lbs.
|
Hoover HS (AL)
|
Freshman
|
6'4", 170 lbs.
|
Lake Belton HS (TX)
|
Freshman
|
6'0", 180 lbs.
|
Pleasant Grove HS (TX)
|
Freshman
|
5'10", 174 lbs.
|
Clay HS (AL)
|
Freshman
|
6'0", 170 lbs.
|
Aledo HS (TX)
|
Freshman
|
6'0", 195 lbs.
|
South Panola HS (MS)
Special Teams
|Player
|Classification in 2024
|Height/Weight
|High School/Former College
|
K Cam Little
|
Senior
|
6'2", 179 lbs.
|
Southmoore HS (OK)
|
P Max Fletcher
|
Junior
|
6'5", 174 lbs.
|
ProKick Australia (AUS)
|
^Devin Bale
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6'3", 211 lbs.
|
Northern Colorado
|
^Owen Larson
|
Redshirt Senior
|
6'3", 185 lbs.
|
Coffeyville CC (JUCO)
|
^K/P Tyler Larco
|
Redshirt Senior
|
5'9", 178 lbs.
|
UT Martin
|
LS Eli Stein
|
Junior
|
6'3", 231 lbs.
|
Cambridge HS (WI)
|
^LS Ashton Ngo
|
Senior
|
5'11", 233 lbs.
|
Hutchinson CC (JUCO)
|
^LS Max Schmidly
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6'3", 207 lbs.
|
Myers Park HS (NC)
|
^K Blake Ford
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6'1", 225 lbs.
|
Lamar HS (TX)