Arkansas LB Mani Powell to enter transfer portal
Arkansas Razorbacks football linebacker Mani Powell announced on Saturday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and linebacker Jordan Crook as the only Hogs to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal.
Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal as well, though that may not be the case after the Hogs’ signal caller posted “I haven’t made my decision yet,” on his Instagram on Wednesday.
A former three-star prospect according to Rivals, Powell served primarily as a backup and didn’t see much playing time for the Hogs. In four games, he totaled five tackles.
According to Pro Football Focus, Powell finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 47.5, a run defense grade of 60.0 and a pass rush grade of 60.0.
Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Powell will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in 11 games during his first season on campus, primarily on special teams … Did not record any statistics … Enrolled early but was unable to participate in spring practice while recovering from a knee injury.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 3 prospect in Arkansas and the No. 37 linebacker nationally according to 247Sports … Played his senior season for head coach and former Arkansas QB Casey Dick at Fayetteville High School … As a senior, was limited to four games due to an injury … Posted 32 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, one pass broken up, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … Also saw time at running back, rushing eight times for 16 yards (2.0 ypc) and three touchdowns … Member of a Fayetteville team that reached the state title game, going 10-3 … Previously played at McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio … Played seven games in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and recorded 81 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles … Also contributed at running back, logging 138 yards (7.3 ypc) with three touchdowns … Earned Northeast Inland District Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named first-team All-Ohio … Also was a state-qualifying wrestler and placed third at state in the discus and fifth in the shot put at Canton McKinley … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Shaunta Michael … Has two brothers, Elijah and Eugene, and a sister, Euraezshia … Born June 8, 2003.