Arkansas Razorbacks football linebacker Mani Powell announced on Saturday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and linebacker Jordan Crook as the only Hogs to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal. Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal as well, though that may not be the case after the Hogs’ signal caller posted “I haven’t made my decision yet,” on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZWVwIGZhaXRoIGluIHRoZSBtb3N0IGhpZ2jigKYgdHJ1c3QgeW91 ciBqb3VybmV54pmf77iP8J+Zj/Cfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1F5TVFWOFcwb0UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ReU1RVjhXMG9FPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hbmkgcG93ZWxsIChAcG93ZWxsX21hbmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcG93ZWxsX21hbmkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzEw NTQxMTEwMjAyMjg4ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A former three-star prospect according to Rivals, Powell served primarily as a backup and didn’t see much playing time for the Hogs. In four games, he totaled five tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Powell finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 47.5, a run defense grade of 60.0 and a pass rush grade of 60.0. Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Powell will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.

Arkansas Bio: