Arkansas LB Chris Paul Jr. to enter transfer portal
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. announced Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis as the second Hog to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love and cherish," Paul wrote in a statement. "I want to thank my coaches and teammates for the connections and bonds that we have built over this journey of my life. I also want to thank you all for welcoming me in with open arms. These bonds will never be broken and never forgotten
"I also want to thank Hog nation for your unconditional support throughout my career here at the University of Arkansas. However, after conversations with God and my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. Thank you all for making this possible."
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, Paul has seen heavy playing time during his three years with the Razorbacks. Across 11 games this season, he recorded 74 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
In his three seasons on campus, Paul recorded 137 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, six sacks and one forced fumble. He was named Freshman All-SEC in 2022 and named to the 2023 Preseason Butkus Award Watch List.
According to Pro Football Focus, Paul finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 59.2 with a run defense grade of 65.4, a tackling grade of 76.8, a pass rush grade of 64.5 and a coverage grade of 51.6.
Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Paul will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.
Arkansas Bio:
2023 Butkus Award Watch List
2022 Second-Team Freshman All-American (CFN, The Athletic)
2022 Freshman All-SEC
2022 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Produced an outstanding season, earning Second-Team Freshman All-American from College Football News and The Athletic and Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches … Played in all 13 games, starting the final two games of the season, making 62 tackles along with eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery… His eight tackles for loss ranked third on the team with his four sacks ranking fourth on the squad … Made five tackles in season-opening win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Followed up with a career-best two tackles for loss, including a sack, as part of a five-tackle performance with a forced fumble and fumble recovery in South Carolina (Sept. 10) victory … Picked up two more tackles in win over Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Made one stop vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24) and added two more vs. Alabama (Oct. 1) … Recorded five stops at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Logged three tackles, including a tackle for loss, at BYU (Oct. 15) … Notched his second sack of the season in win at Auburn (Oct. 29) as part of a five-tackle game … Made two tackles vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Matched his career-best with two tackles for loss and set a career-high with a pair of sacks vs. LSU (Nov. 12) … Recorded a TFL for the second straight game, making seven stops in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Earned his first career start and made it three straight games with a tackle for loss at Missouri (Nov. 25), led the team with nine tackles … Collected a career-high 12 tackles in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28).
2021 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season … Appeared in four games, seeing time against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18), against UAPB (Oct. 23), against Missouri (Nov. 26) and against Penn State (Jan. 1) in the Outback Bowl win … Made first collegiate appearance against Georgia Southern … Credited with his first career tackle and tackle for loss against UAPB.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 22 inside linebacker in his class … Ranked the No. 61 player in Georgia by Rivals … Played linebacker and running back for head coach Brad Barber at Crisp County High School … As a senior, made 91 total tackles in 11 games and added 20.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also forced one fumble and blocked one punt … Offensively, rushed eight times for 67 yards (8.4 ypc) and a touchdown and made four grabs for 57 yards (14.3 ypc) and a touchdown … As a junior, made 157 tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, leading Crisp County to an 11-4 record … He also rushed 13 times for 113 yards (8.7 ypc) and three touchdowns and also made 10 catches for 112 yards (11.2 ypc) and two touchdowns … As a sophomore, recorded 92 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, while reaching the state championship game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Nebraska, Cincinnati, Louisville, Tennessee and others.
PERSONAL: Born Nov. 4, 2002 … Son of Velieka and Chris Paul Sr. … Father is a United States Navy veteran … Has six older sisters and one younger brother.