Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. announced Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis as the second Hog to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love and cherish," Paul wrote in a statement. "I want to thank my coaches and teammates for the connections and bonds that we have built over this journey of my life. I also want to thank you all for welcoming me in with open arms. These bonds will never be broken and never forgotten "I also want to thank Hog nation for your unconditional support throughout my career here at the University of Arkansas. However, after conversations with God and my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. Thank you all for making this possible."

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, Paul has seen heavy playing time during his three years with the Razorbacks. Across 11 games this season, he recorded 74 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In his three seasons on campus, Paul recorded 137 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, six sacks and one forced fumble. He was named Freshman All-SEC in 2022 and named to the 2023 Preseason Butkus Award Watch List. According to Pro Football Focus, Paul finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 59.2 with a run defense grade of 65.4, a tackling grade of 76.8, a pass rush grade of 64.5 and a coverage grade of 51.6. Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Paul will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.

