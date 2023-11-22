Arkansas Razorbacks football defensive back Jaylen Lewis has announced Wednesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt freshman is the first Hog this cycle to announce he plans to explore his options in the portal.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Lewis has played sparingly during his two years with the Razorbacks. Across four games, he's recorded three total tackles and one solo. According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 60.9 along with a run defense grade of 61.5 and a coverage grade of 60.1. Because the offical transfer portal window doesn't open until Dec. 4, Lewis will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.

