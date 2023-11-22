Arkansas DB Jaylen Lewis to enter transfer portal
Arkansas Razorbacks football defensive back Jaylen Lewis has announced Wednesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt freshman is the first Hog this cycle to announce he plans to explore his options in the portal.
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Lewis has played sparingly during his two years with the Razorbacks. Across four games, he's recorded three total tackles and one solo.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 60.9 along with a run defense grade of 61.5 and a coverage grade of 60.1.
Because the offical transfer portal window doesn't open until Dec. 4, Lewis will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season, playing in three games and making one tackle … Made his collegiate debut at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) on special teams and saw nine snaps on special teams at BYU (Oct. 15) the following week … Saw his most action of the season on defense in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas (Dec. 28), making his lone tackle of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 19 player in Tennessee and No. 52 player in the country at his position by 247Sports … Played both defensive back and wide receiver at Haywood High School for head coach Chris Smith … Recorded 31 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown as a senior … Also caught 51 passes for 977 yards (19.2 ypc) and 14 touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 88 yards (5.9 ypc) with two kick returns for 105 yards and nine punt returns for 145 yards … Helped lead Haywood to a state semifinal playoff appearance and a 13-1 record … As a junior in 2020, logged 56 total tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss and seven interceptions … Was named to the All-West Tennessee defensive first team and helped Haywood to a 10-4 record, reaching the state title game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Steven Lewis and La’quita Bailey … Has a brother, Steven, and two sisters, Jordan and TT … Born August 5, 2003.