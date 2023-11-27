Arkansas Razorbacks football wide receiver Sam Mbake is no longer with the team, HawgBeat learned Monday.

The sophomore receiver was dismissed from the team weeks ago, a team spokesperson told HawgBeat. The last game that Mbake was part of the Arkansas roster on the team's game notes was the Auburn game on Nov. 11.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Mbake played primarily on special teams during his freshman season. He actually transitioned to defensive back for part of the year but did not see game action before moving back to wide receiver. Mbake has not recorded any offensive stats during his time in Fayetteville.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Mbake was set to see an uptick in playing time but suffered a season-ending knee injury during a closed scrimmage. Prior to that, the Georgia native was receiving high praise from head coach Sam Pittman.

"Mbake is a wonderful person and he plays 90 miles per hour all the time and it’s important to him," Pittman said. "He has improved in every aspect of his game — speed, strength, awareness of what he’s doing. Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker."

It is unknown if Mbake has intentions to enter the transfer portal. All HawgBeat was told is that he is no longer a member of the Arkansas football team.