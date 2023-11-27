Arkansas WR Sam Mbake no longer with team
Arkansas Razorbacks football wide receiver Sam Mbake is no longer with the team, HawgBeat learned Monday.
The sophomore receiver was dismissed from the team weeks ago, a team spokesperson told HawgBeat. The last game that Mbake was part of the Arkansas roster on the team's game notes was the Auburn game on Nov. 11.
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Mbake played primarily on special teams during his freshman season. He actually transitioned to defensive back for part of the year but did not see game action before moving back to wide receiver. Mbake has not recorded any offensive stats during his time in Fayetteville.
Heading into the 2023-24 season, Mbake was set to see an uptick in playing time but suffered a season-ending knee injury during a closed scrimmage. Prior to that, the Georgia native was receiving high praise from head coach Sam Pittman.
"Mbake is a wonderful person and he plays 90 miles per hour all the time and it’s important to him," Pittman said. "He has improved in every aspect of his game — speed, strength, awareness of what he’s doing. Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker."
It is unknown if Mbake has intentions to enter the transfer portal. All HawgBeat was told is that he is no longer a member of the Arkansas football team.
Mbake's Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in nine games during his first collegiate season, primarily on special teams … Contributed on three of four special teams units throughout the season, logging 41 snaps on kickoff coverage, 17 on punt return and 14 on the punt team according to Pro Football Focus … Made his first collegiate tackle vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Transitioned to defensive back for part of the season but did not see game action before moving back to wide receiver.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect according to Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 45 wide receiver nationally and the No. 28 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Played for head coach Jason Ellsworth at North Cobb High School … Made 22 catches for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior … Caught 54 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns during his junior year … Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Eisther Mbake and Samuel Sumelong … Born December 11, 2003 … Recorded a broad jump of 10’1” and squatted 445 pounds during the offseason.