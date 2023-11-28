Arkansas LB Jordan Crook to enter transfer portal
Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook announced Tuesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. as the only Hogs to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal.
"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love," Crook said in statement. "Thank you to all my teammates, I'm very grateful for the time I've spent with you all. You all are brothers to me.
"After long conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I am officially entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. It's time to do what's best for me. Thank you Hog nation."
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Crook has played as a rotational player during his two years with the Razorbacks. Across 12 games this season, he recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
During his freshman season, Crook totaled 12 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
According to Pro Football Focus, Crook finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 62.1 with a run defense grade of 61.1, a tackling grade of 61.8, a pass rush grade of 70.0 and a coverage grade of 62.9.
Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Crook will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games in his first season, including starting at linebacker in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas (Dec. 28) … Accounted for 12 tackles, including a half tackle for loss, with a quarterback hurry … Made his first career tackle in win over South Carolina (Sept. 10), making a pair of stops … Logged one tackle at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Came up with a pair of solo tackles in win at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Saved his best for last, recorded a career-high seven tackles with a half tackle for loss in his first career start in Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas.
HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 56 player in Texas and No. 10 inside linebacker in the country by Rivals … Named the No. 9 player in the Dallas Morning News’ Top 50 area recruits for the Class of 2022 … Will appear in the state championship for a 13-win Duncanville team … Logged 98 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes broken up, three forced fumbles and three interceptions with two touchdown returns … As a junior recorded 93 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and three interceptions, returning two of his picks for touchdowns … Named to The Dallas Morning News all-area first team … Helped Duncanville to a 10-2 record and a state semifinal appearance … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma State, Missouri, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Joe and Wuan Crook … Has one sister, Taylor … Born October 31, 2003.