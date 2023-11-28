The redshirt sophomore joins defensive back Jaylen Lewis and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. as the only Hogs to announce plans to explore other options in the portal. Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was dismissed from the team and will also likely hit the portal.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love," Crook said in statement. "Thank you to all my teammates, I'm very grateful for the time I've spent with you all. You all are brothers to me.

"After long conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I am officially entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. It's time to do what's best for me. Thank you Hog nation."

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 according to Rivals, Crook has played as a rotational player during his two years with the Razorbacks. Across 12 games this season, he recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

During his freshman season, Crook totaled 12 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crook finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 62.1 with a run defense grade of 61.1, a tackling grade of 61.8, a pass rush grade of 70.0 and a coverage grade of 62.9.

Because the official transfer portal window doesn’t open until Dec. 4, Crook will not be able to enter his name into the portal until then.