2023 Walter Camp Award Watch List

2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List

2023 Maxwell Award Watch List

2023 Preseason First-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Coaches, Media, Phil Steele)

2023 Preseason Second-Team All-American (AP, Phil Steele

)2022 First-Team All-SEC (AP, USA Today)

2022 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches, PFF)

2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2021 SEC All-Freshman (Coaches)

2021 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 (SOPHOMORE): Started all 13 games, emerging as one of the nation’s premiere running backs with 1,443 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 271 yards and two scores … His 1,443 rushing yards are the fourth-most by a Razorback all time and ranked second in the SEC and 13th nationally … One of just 20 players at the FBS level to average of 100 yards rushing per game, averaging 111.0 yards per game … His 6.50 yards per carry ranks fifth in school history and is the best since Felix Jones set the school record in 2007 … 222 carries ranks 10th all time at Arkansas for a single season … His seven 100-yard games are tied for the third-most in a season in school history and his eight 100-yard games in his career already put him 11th all time at Arkansas in just 26 career games … Proved to be versatile out of the backfield, catching at least one pass in 11 of 13 games (is the team’s leading returning receiver in receptions, yards and touchdowns) … Ran for 117 yards on 20 carries with three catches for 12 yards in season-opening win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Scored twice and rolled to 156 yards on 24 carries to go with three more receptions and 30 yards in victory vs. South Carolina (Sept. 10) … Found the end zone twice in win over Missouri State (Sept. 17), taking a shovel pass 73 yards for a score and rushing for 167 yards on 22 carries with another touchdown for a total of 242 yards, making him one of just two SEC players (Florida’s Percy Harvin) in history since 2000 to record 150+ rushing yards with a rushing TD and 70+ receiving yards with a receiving TD … Held under 100 yards for the first time during the season with 68 yards on 17 carries vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Became just the sixth Razorback – first since Rakeem Boyd in 2018 – to rush for 100+ yards against Alabama (Oct. 1), gaining 101 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown … Ran for 86 yards and a score on 20 carries with four receptions for 49 yards at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Posted back-to-back games with 170+ yards rushing, going for 175 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in win at BYU (Oct. 15) and followed up with 171 yards on 16 carries in win at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Performance at Auburn garnered him his first SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolade … Gained 60 yards on 17 carries vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries vs. LSU (Nov. 5) … Recorded a career-best 232 yards – fifth-most in Arkansas history – with a career-high three touchdowns on 24 carries in bowl-clinching win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) to earn his second SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season … Caught three passes for 22 yards and a score to go with 47 yards rushing on 10 carries at Missouri (Nov. 25) … Injured early in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory vs. Kansas (Dec. 28), rushing for just 17 yards on three carries.

2021 (FRESHMAN): Earned SEC All-Freshman honors from the league’s coaches after playing in all 13 games finishing with 578 rushing yards (5.2 ypc) and five touchdowns on the ground while also contributing 11 receptions for 109 yards and a score … Part of a Razorback rushing attack that saw four different Hogs gain over 500 yards for the first time since 1975 … Tallied 706 all-purpose yards on the year … Ranked second on the team in rushing yards … Registered one 100-yard rushing game (at Ole Miss), logging three runs of 20+ yards on the season … Had two games with multiple rushing touchdowns on the year … In his collegiate debut, ran the ball seven times for 44 yards against Rice (Sept. 4) … Rushed eight times for 50 yards while scoring his first collegiate touchdown against Texas (Sept. 11) … Carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) … Rushed the ball six times for 27 yards against Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Registered 21 rushing yards on six attempts and recorded his first collegiate reception for 22 yards at Georgia (Oct. 2) … Went for a career-high 139 yards on 17 rushing attempts (8.2 ypc) with a long of 42 yards and added a career-best three receptions for 26 yards at Ole Miss (Oct. 9) … His 139 rushing yards were the most by an Arkansas rusher during the season … Racked up 64 yards on 16 carries and hauled in one reception for seven yards against Auburn (Oct. 16) … Rushed for 46 yards on nine attempts against UAPB (Oct. 23) … Tallied 26 yards on eight carries while tying his career high in receptions with three for 41 yards, including a long of 24 yards, against Mississippi State (Nov. 6) … Had one reception at LSU (Nov. 13) … Rushed the ball six times for 18 yards and carded two receptions for 16 yards and a score at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and a season high two touchdowns in victory against Missouri (Nov. 26) … Charted 79 yards on 13 carries in bowl win over Penn State (Jan. 1).

HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN … Rated the No. 19 player in Florida by 247Sports and No. 8 athlete in the country … Slotted at No. 160 in the Top247 list … Ranked No. 250 in Rivals250 … Played running back, wide receiver and linebacker for head coach Wayne Younger at Rockledge High School … As a senior, rushed for 317 yards (15.9 ypc) and four touchdowns while making 24 catches for 391 yards (16.3 ypc) with four touchdowns … Also totaled 237 kick return yards with a touchdown … As a junior rushed for 33 yards (6.6 ypc) and a touchdown, made 15 catches for 368 yards (24.5 ypc) with two scores and registered 225 kickoff return yards … Defensively, made 24 tackles in his high school career, totaling 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a junior … Made a career-high six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Bayside High School … Appeared in the state playoffs each of the last two seasons, finishing with a 7-2 record as a senior and an 8-2 record as a junior … Also, played basketball and competed in track and field at Rockledge … Averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds as a junior … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Florida State, UCF and others.

PERSONAL: Born June 8, 2002 … Has a son, Raheim Jr. … Impressed in the weight room during the offseason, bench pressing 365 pounds and squatting 515 pounds to be among the team’s best.