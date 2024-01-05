The Arkansas Razorbacks continued bolstering their secondary on Friday with another signee from the NCAA transfer portal. South Alabama cornerback transfer Marquise Robinson called the Hogs with an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) following an official visit to Fayetteville. "The visit went great," Robinson said Friday. "I mean I'm locked in now. The coaches showed me everything I need to see. The relationship is there. The coaching points are there. Academics and everything. I loved it here." The official Arkansas Football X account also tweeted out Robinson's commitment, making it official that he has signed with the Razorbacks.

Marquise Robinson on his visit in Fayetteville.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound junior played 786 total snaps in 13 games and racked up 36 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three interceptions in 2023. Robinson detailed why he chose the Razorbacks. "You know you just get that home feeling and see the energy you can burn," Robinson said. "I just see the energy I can burn through the team. I know myself. Woo Pig." According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson finished the year with an overall grade of 64.1. He also had a run defense grade of 78.4, a tackling grade of 64.7 and a coverage grade of 61.2. "Arkansas is getting a leader," Robinson said. "They are getting a player with a chip on for sure. Somebody that is going to all four quarters until zero on the clock. Be prepared to do what they do." Robinson is the 10th portal addition for the Razorbacks. He joins Tennessee transfer defensive back Doneiko Slaughter as the only two secondary portal pickups of the offseason.

