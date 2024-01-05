Arkansas signs South Alabama CB transfer Marquise Robinson
The Arkansas Razorbacks continued bolstering their secondary on Friday with another signee from the NCAA transfer portal.
South Alabama cornerback transfer Marquise Robinson called the Hogs with an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) following an official visit to Fayetteville.
"The visit went great," Robinson said Friday. "I mean I'm locked in now. The coaches showed me everything I need to see. The relationship is there. The coaching points are there. Academics and everything. I loved it here."
The official Arkansas Football X account also tweeted out Robinson's commitment, making it official that he has signed with the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-1, 184-pound junior played 786 total snaps in 13 games and racked up 36 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three interceptions in 2023. Robinson detailed why he chose the Razorbacks.
"You know you just get that home feeling and see the energy you can burn," Robinson said. "I just see the energy I can burn through the team. I know myself. Woo Pig."
According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson finished the year with an overall grade of 64.1. He also had a run defense grade of 78.4, a tackling grade of 64.7 and a coverage grade of 61.2.
"Arkansas is getting a leader," Robinson said. "They are getting a player with a chip on for sure. Somebody that is going to all four quarters until zero on the clock. Be prepared to do what they do."
Robinson is the 10th portal addition for the Razorbacks. He joins Tennessee transfer defensive back Doneiko Slaughter as the only two secondary portal pickups of the offseason.
South Alabama Bio
As A Sophomore (2022): Saw action in 11 games, starting at corner... Recorded 28 total tackles, including 15 solo stops... Recorded a pair of pass breakups... Recorded six tackles twice, against Louisiana (10/1) and ULM (1015)... Also recorded five tackles against Southern Miss (11/19).
Southwest Mississippi CC Highlights: Rated a three-star prospect and was considered among the top 10 cornerbacks in the country coming out of junior college ... In his only season with the Bears was credited with 34 total tackles, an interception and two passes defensed ... Posted a season-best seven stops — including an assist behind the line of scrimmage — and broke up a pass in a victory over Mississippi Delta CC ... Finished with six tackles, all unassisted, in season debut as SWMCC defeated Itawamba (Miss.) CC ... Made five stops in back-to-back match-ups with East Mississippi CC and Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) CC ... Recorded four tackles against Jones (Miss.) CC and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC — both nationally-ranked opponents — whlie adding an interception against the latter ...
High School Highlights: Prepped at Wilkinson County High, totaling 61 stops over his last two seasons at the school ... Had 35 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery when he was a senior to help the Wildcast qualify for the state 3A playoffs ... Credited with 29 stops his junior year as WCHS advanced to the state playoffs on the way to an 8-4 finish ... Offered scholarships by Memphis and Nevada coming out of junior college as well.