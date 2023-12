A product of Norcross, Georgia, Nichols is the seventh transfer portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and third offensive lineman.

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed another offensive lineman through the transfer portal on Tuesday, as Tennessee interior lineman Addison Nichols has committed to the Hogs, he tells HawgBeat.

A redshirt freshman for the Volunteers, Nichols played a total of 116 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 61.3 at the guard position.

The 6-foot-5, 327-pound transfer also finished the season with a pass block grade of 68.1 and a run block grade of 58.7.

Nichols was given a four-star rating by Rivals and was considered the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country out of high school. This was good for the No. 166 spot nationally, as well.

Now, Nichols will have three years of eligibility remaining to finish his college career.