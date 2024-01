With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at the offensive helm, the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to add more speed at the wide receiver position and have accomplished exactly that with their latest commitment in Texas A&M transfer Jordan Anthony. Anthony announced his commitment to the Hogs on Tuesday through X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxMQU5L4oCdIExvdmUgWW91IE1vbSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJQZXRyaW5vP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJQZXRyaW5vPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpv cmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZ4bkR4VFZmTkUi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82eG5EeFRWZk5FPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZs YXNoIOKaoe+4jyAoQEpvcmRhbmFudGhvbnlfNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3JkYW5hbnRob255XzYvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDIyODky MTM0NjUxOTA3NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore played just 20 total snaps in four games. He caught three passes for 14 yards against Louisiana-Monroe — his only stats of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Anthony finished the year with an overall grade of 57.4. He also had a pass grade of 57.8, a run grade of 59.5 and a run block grade of 60.4. Anthony will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Razorbacks and will also run track with the Hogs. He is the first transfer wide receiver in the 2024 class and ninth transfer portal commitment overall.

Texas A&M Bio