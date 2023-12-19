After losing three linebackers to the transfer portal this offseason, Arkansas finally added one with the commitment of former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. on Tuesday per his Instagram.

Sorey will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Razorbacks. He is the first transfer linebacker in the 2024 class and eighth transfer portal commitment overall.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sorey played 188 snaps and logged an overall defensive grade of 60.1. His coverage grade was 66.1, pass rush grade was 54.2, and his run defense grade was 57.4.

Career Highs

* 6 tackles vs. UAB, 2023

* 1.0 TFL vs. UAB, 2021

* 1 interception vs. Charleston Southern, 2021

2023: Has played in 11 games to date, making two starts..Tallied a team-high six tackles, including five solo, in win over UAB...had a sack for a loss of two yards in SEC win over Auburn...broke up a pass in win over Kentucky...had five solo tackles in SEC Championship against Alabama.

2022: Saw action as a reserve LB and on kick coverage units in 12 of 15 games to date...had one tackle and one QB hurry in season-opening win over No. 11 Oregon...had a first-quarter fumble recovery in win over Samford...one solo tackle in win at South Carolina.

2021: Saw his first collegiate action as a reserve in Georgia's win over UAB...also played vs. Missouri, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech...had one tackle and his first career interception in the CSU game...enrolled at UGA in January 2021 and participated in spring drills.

High School: IMG Academy, coached by Bobby Acosta…selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl and 2021 Polynesian Bowl…247Sports.com composite five-star prospect…ranked as the #1 outside linebacker prospect, #6 prospect in Florida, and #20 prospect nationally…PrepStar Magazine four-star prospect, Top 150 Dream Team…ranked as the #4 athlete prospect, #13 prospect in Florida, and #81 prospect nationally…rivals.com four-star prospect…ranked as the #3 OLB prospect, #12 prospect in Florida, and #48 prospect nationally…ESPN.com four-star prospect…ranked as the #3 athlete prospect, #6 prospect in Florida, and #88 prospect nationally…helped lead IMG Academy to 8-0 record in 2020 senior season…posted eight tackles, including two tackles for loss in three games during season…named to MaxPreps Preseason Florida All-State First Team defense…played for Graceville HS for first three seasons of high school career…led Tigers to 8-4 record in 2019 junior season, advancing to FHSAA Class A Regional Semifinals…played at running back, linebacker, and defensive back…finished second on team in rushing with 81 carries for 638 yards and three touchdowns, along with posting four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns… finished fifth on team with 57 tackles, in addition to three interceptions…named to Florida High School Football Class A All-State Team honorable mention…also played forward on Graceville basketball team for three seasons, leading Tigers to 21-8 record in 2019-20 junior season…led team in scoring and rebounding with 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during 2019-20.