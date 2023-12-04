Arkansas offensive lineman Devon Manuel announced Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore is the latest Hog to announce his intentions to transfer, and the news comes on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened up.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, Manuel started multiple games at left tackle for the Hogs in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, Manuel finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 68.4, a pass grade of 89.4, a pass block grade of 63.5 and a run block grade of 65.6. RELATED: Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker

