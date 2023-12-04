Arkansas OL Devon Manuel to enter transfer portal
Arkansas offensive lineman Devon Manuel announced Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore is the latest Hog to announce his intentions to transfer, and the news comes on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened up.
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, Manuel started multiple games at left tackle for the Hogs in 2023.
According to Pro Football Focus, Manuel finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 68.4, a pass grade of 89.4, a pass block grade of 63.5 and a run block grade of 65.6.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in one game during his second season, seeing snaps in the victory at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Made his collegiate debut with nine snaps at left tackle as Razorbacks finished off road win at Auburn.
2021 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season and did not appear in any games.
HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 28 player in Louisiana by 247Sports and the No. 78 overall offensive tackle … Played for head coach Sal Diesi at Beau Chene High School … Also played basketball in high school … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Iowa State, Michigan State, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana and others.
PERSONAL: Born June 10, 2003.