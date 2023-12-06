The redshirt senior is the latest Hog to enter the portal and sixth defender. He joins Jaylen Lewis as the only two members of the secondary to exit the program.

According to Pro Football Focus, Chavis finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 44.6, a run defense grade of 43.3, a tackling grade of 48.8, a pass rush grade of 70.5 and a coverage grade of 43.6.

Throughout his career, Chavis has totaled 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception in 34 games.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2019 according to Rivals, Chavis could never see consistent playing time during his five years on campus. This season, he totaled five tackles and one sack in eight games for the Hogs.

2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Started six games and played in 12 games, making 15 tackles … Recorded his first tackle of the season with a solo stop against Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Made one tackle against Texas A&M (Sept. 24) and added one against Alabama (Oct. 1) … Matched his career-best with four tackles at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Recorded one tackle at BYU (Oct. 15) … Notched three tackles vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Logged one stop in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Picked up a pair of solo stops at Missouri (Nov. 25) … Made one tackle in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory vs. Kansas (Dec. 28).

2021 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in 11 games with two starts … Finished with 14 tackles, including eight solo stops, and one interception … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense … Collected first tackle of the season against Rice (Sept. 4) … Totaled one assisted tackle against Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Charted one solo stop against Ole Miss (Oct. 9) … Snagged his first career interception in win over UAPB (Oct. 23) … Carded a career-high four tackles against Mississippi State (Nov. 6) … Finished with two solo stops and played a season-high 51 snaps at LSU (Nov. 13) … Tied his career high with four tackles at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Recorded one tackle against Penn State (Jan. 1) in the Outback Bowl.

2020 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in seven games, registering one tackle … Saw action in two games on defense against Florida (Nov. 14) and Missouri (Dec. 5) … Recorded only tackle of the season against Florida … Played a season-high 36 defensive snaps against Missouri … According to Pro Football Focus, played 39 defensive and 49 special teams snaps … Posted a 61.3 season defensive grade.

2019 (FRESHMAN): Played in two games for the Razorbacks in 2019, seeing time against Mississippi State (Nov. 2) and Western Kentucky (Nov. 9) … Totaled 38 plays as a freshman, seeing 21 lined up defensively and 17 on Arkansas’ various special teams units, according to Pro Football Focus … Recorded two tackles, with a solo stop against the Bulldogs.

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … No. 7 overall recruit in the state of Arkansas by Rivals and ESPN … Four-year varsity football letterwinner at Rison High School in Rison, Arkansas … Also lettered in basketball, baseball and track & field … Played on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and running back … Recorded 46 tackles, one for loss, along with six pass breakups … Rushed for 939 yards on 91 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground and two via TD receptions … Helped the Wildcats to a 14-1 overall record, with the only loss of the season coming in the Arkansas state 3A semifinal on Dec. 1 … Totaled 29 tackles and two interceptions as a junior, while rushing for 998 yards and 14 touchdowns and hauling in 13 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns through the air … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Memphis and others.

PERSONAL: Born Sept. 25, 2000 … Son of Pamela and Johnny Chavis … Has one sibling, Aaliyah.