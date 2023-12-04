2022 (SOPHOMORE): Played in all 13 games, rushing for a career-best 414 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns while adding six catches for 75 yards and eight kick returns for 127 yards … Ran for 18 yards and one kick return for 16 yards in season-opening win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Carried nine times for 43 yards and his first touchdown of the season in win over South Carolina (Sept. 10) … Returned a kick 34 yards, his longest of the season, in victory vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Gained 36 yards on nine carries against Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Scored his second TD of the year as part of an 18-yard, five carry game vs. Alabama (Oct. 1) … Ran for 14 yards on six carries at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Produced 51 rushing yards on 11 carries and 45 yards on a pair of receptions in win at BYU (Oct. 15) … Carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards in victory at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Gained 56 yards on six carries and 41 yards on three kick returns vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Ran for 31 yards on seven carries vs. LSU (Nov. 12) … Had 16 yards on five carries in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Notched his first career 100-yard game in AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas (Dec. 28), running for 99 yards and a touchdown – a 20-yard run – on 13 carries to go with four catches for 30 yards.

2021 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in 12 games … Totaled 227 yards and one touchdown on 47 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry … Hauled in seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per catch … Recorded at least one reception in five games … Accumulated 458 all-purpose yards during his freshman campaign … Made his collegiate debut against Texas (Sept. 11), rushing for a career-high 67 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts … Logged 37 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 18 yards against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) …. Had a career-long 48-yard reception, which resulted in his first collegiate receiving touchdown, against Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Averaged 4.7 yards per carry on six attempts at Georgia (Oct. 2) … Rushed three times for 16 yards against Ole Miss (Oct. 9) … Totaled 12 yards on four rushing attempts against Auburn (Oct. 16) … Recorded a career-high nine rushing attempts for 36 yards, including a 29-yard scamper, against UAPB (Oct. 23) … Tied career high in receptions with two at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Totaled 26 yards on the ground, including a 17-yard run, on four attempts against Penn State (Jan. 1) in the Outback Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Rated the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and No. 3 player in the state by ESPN … Listed as an athlete by recruiting services … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 188 … Played running back and cornerback for head coach Kirk Fridrich at Oklahoma power Union High School … Named 6AI-2’s co-MVP … MaxPreps Preseason Oklahoma all-state … His senior year rushed for 1,325 yards (7.8 ypc) and 19 touchdowns, leading Union to a state semifinal appearance … During his senior season, ran for 808 yards and averaged 12.1 yards per carry over a five-game winning streak … Scored five first half touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 receiving) in a win over Enid High School … As a junior, rushed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns despite battling injuries … Also competed in track and field, recording a wind-aided 10.38 time in the 100m dash at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and others.

PERSONAL: Born Oct. 23, 2002.