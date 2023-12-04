Arkansas RB AJ Green to enter transfer portal
Arkansas running back AJ Green has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Mike Farrell. Other reports have also confirmed Farrell's.
The junior is the latest Hog to enter the portal, and the news comes on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened up.
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, Green has been a mainstay in the Hogs’ rushing attack since stepping on campus. This season, he ran the ball 67 times for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
Throughout his career, Green has totaled 201 attempts for 953 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 19 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Green finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 65.8 with a pass grade of 49.0, a pass block grade of 23.5, a run grade of 71.2 and a run block grade of 58.6.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (SOPHOMORE): Played in all 13 games, rushing for a career-best 414 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns while adding six catches for 75 yards and eight kick returns for 127 yards … Ran for 18 yards and one kick return for 16 yards in season-opening win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Carried nine times for 43 yards and his first touchdown of the season in win over South Carolina (Sept. 10) … Returned a kick 34 yards, his longest of the season, in victory vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Gained 36 yards on nine carries against Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Scored his second TD of the year as part of an 18-yard, five carry game vs. Alabama (Oct. 1) … Ran for 14 yards on six carries at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Produced 51 rushing yards on 11 carries and 45 yards on a pair of receptions in win at BYU (Oct. 15) … Carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards in victory at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Gained 56 yards on six carries and 41 yards on three kick returns vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Ran for 31 yards on seven carries vs. LSU (Nov. 12) … Had 16 yards on five carries in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Notched his first career 100-yard game in AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas (Dec. 28), running for 99 yards and a touchdown – a 20-yard run – on 13 carries to go with four catches for 30 yards.
2021 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in 12 games … Totaled 227 yards and one touchdown on 47 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry … Hauled in seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per catch … Recorded at least one reception in five games … Accumulated 458 all-purpose yards during his freshman campaign … Made his collegiate debut against Texas (Sept. 11), rushing for a career-high 67 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts … Logged 37 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 18 yards against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) …. Had a career-long 48-yard reception, which resulted in his first collegiate receiving touchdown, against Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Averaged 4.7 yards per carry on six attempts at Georgia (Oct. 2) … Rushed three times for 16 yards against Ole Miss (Oct. 9) … Totaled 12 yards on four rushing attempts against Auburn (Oct. 16) … Recorded a career-high nine rushing attempts for 36 yards, including a 29-yard scamper, against UAPB (Oct. 23) … Tied career high in receptions with two at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Totaled 26 yards on the ground, including a 17-yard run, on four attempts against Penn State (Jan. 1) in the Outback Bowl.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Rated the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and No. 3 player in the state by ESPN … Listed as an athlete by recruiting services … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 188 … Played running back and cornerback for head coach Kirk Fridrich at Oklahoma power Union High School … Named 6AI-2’s co-MVP … MaxPreps Preseason Oklahoma all-state … His senior year rushed for 1,325 yards (7.8 ypc) and 19 touchdowns, leading Union to a state semifinal appearance … During his senior season, ran for 808 yards and averaged 12.1 yards per carry over a five-game winning streak … Scored five first half touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 receiving) in a win over Enid High School … As a junior, rushed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns despite battling injuries … Also competed in track and field, recording a wind-aided 10.38 time in the 100m dash at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and others.
PERSONAL: Born Oct. 23, 2002.