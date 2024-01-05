"Coach Adams has stayed in touch and I just feel like I needed to visit Arkansas," Juncaj said on Friday during his visit. "He just always kept in touch, and going over the defense and that just means a lot to me. Just keeping in touch through the whole process."

Arkansas made a huge splash in the portal on Friday when Albany transfer defensive end Anton Juncaj decided to call the Hogs with an announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

A native of Port Jervis, New York, Juncaj tallied 55 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks for the Great Danes last season. He also deflected three passes and forced five fumbles.

Albany has already produced one high-profile defensive lineman in now-Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, who has been mocked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Juncaj credited Great Danes defensive line coach Greg Gattuso with the success.

"I mean, I feel like Albany is producing great (defensive linemen) and I feel like it’s Coach (Greg) Gattuso that’s behind all that," Juncaj said.

He added he thinks he could do something similar at Arkansas to what Verse did at Florida State.

"Yeah I just got to keep working and developing and trying to get to that point," Juncaj said.

The 6-foot-3, 273-pound pass rusher finished the year with a PFF grade of 90.9. He also had a run defense grade of 86.3, a tackling grade of 58.4, a pass rush grade of 90.3 and a coverage grade of 68.5.