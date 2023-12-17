Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and the Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first special teams commitment on Sunday, as Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley committed to the Hogs, per his X (formerly Twitter). A product of Liberty Hill, Texas, Shipley is the sixth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and first special teams player.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb29vb29vb28uIFBpZy4gU29vaWUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9JcmYyY1hJR282Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXJmMmNYSUdvNjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFNoaXBsZXkgKEBfbWF0dGhld3NoaXBs ZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX21hdHRoZXdzaGlw bGV5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2NDY3MDcwODA2NTQ0ODEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

A senior for the Rainbow Warriors, Shipley played a total of 111 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus special teams grade of 54.3. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound transfer also had a punt grade of 43.6 and a field goal grade of 78.0. During the 2023 season, Shipley made 14-18 field goal attempts (77.8%) and 30-31 extra point attempts. He was perfect from 20-39 yards out, 2-5 from 40-49 yards out and 3-4 from 50+ with a season-long of 51 yards. Shipley is 56-73 (76.7%) on field goals in his career and 125-127 on extra point attempts.

Hawaii Bio: