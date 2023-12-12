The redshirt senior transfer from Maryland is the latest Hog to enter the portal . According to HawgBeat's count, Booker is the 12th Razorback scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

Arkansas has now had two defensive tackles enter the transfer portal, as Booker joins Taurean Carter. Booker will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Booker totaled 19 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and half a sack during his only season in Fayetteville. He spent the previous four seasons at Maryland, where he totaled 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during his time.

At Maryland

2022 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Tallied a career-best two tackles for loss including an eight-yard sack vs. Rutgers (11/26)… Earned first start of his career at Wisconsin (11/5), matching career high with six tackles (two solo)… Notched first sack of career for a 15-yard loss and forced two fumbles at #4 Michigan (9/24)… Recorded a career-best six tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss vs. SMU (9/17)… Tallied first career pass breakup in season opening win over Buffalo (9/3)

2021 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Appeared in 10 of 13 games … Totaled nine tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss for two yards … Secured tackle for loss in New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (12/29) … Posted two solo tackles vs. #8 Michigan (11/20) and Indiana (10/30) … Tallied three tackles (two solo) vs. Kent State (9/25)

2020 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in four of five games … Totaled seven tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss … Posted one tackle in each of the Rutgers (12/12), Indiana (11/28) and Minnesota (10/30) games … Had career day in season opener at Northwestern (10/24), tallying four tackles (two solo) and a team-best 1.5 tackles for loss.

2019 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in three games (Howard, 8/31; at #17 Minnesota, 10/26; #14 Michigan, 11/2) … Tallied three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss … Had an assisted tackle at #17 Minnesota (10/26) … In career debut vs. Howard (8/31), recorded two tackles including one for loss.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star recruit across all recruiting outlets … Second-team all-state selection … Cincinnati Enquirer Division II Defensive Player of the Year as a senior … As a sophomore racked up 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks … Chose Maryland over Rutgers, Pitt, Kentucky and Indiana.