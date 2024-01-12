"It's more than I expected, I'll say that," Mitchell said last Friday." But I love everything I've seen. The facilities are pretty nice, that's one thing that stood out to me."

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and the Arkansas Razorbacks added another quality secondary transfer to the fold on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound sophomore played 385 total snaps in 11 games all at the safety position for the Gators. He racked up 37 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and an interception in that span.

"I'd never been to Arkansas, never talked to them out of high school or anything like that," Mitchell said. "It's just something new, just something I came over to look at."

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell finished the year with an overall grade of 55.7. He also had a run defense grade of 59.1, a tackling grade of 43.0, a pass rush grade of 62.2 and a coverage grade of 54.7.

"I feel like I've made a pretty good relationship with Coach T-Will, and Coach Wilson, me and him have a prior relationship at Florida," Mitchell said. "It's been good.

"Just that relationship with Coach Wilson, he was calling me every day. I know him as a person, I know who he is as a coach, and that's really what got me up here to check it out. He told me to come see what they're talking about."