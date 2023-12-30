The redshirt junior is the latest Hog to enter the portal . According to HawgBeat's count, Thomas is the 15th Razorback scholarship player and fourth linebacker to enter the transfer portal.

Thomas finished the year with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 68.8, a run defense grade of 71.7, a tackling grade of 62.3, a pass rush grade of 80.1 and a coverage grade of 52.3 in 528 snaps.

A former transfer from Cincinnati, Thomas was a mainstay at the linebacker position for the Hogs in 2023. In 12 games, he racked up 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

At Cincinnati

2022 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Breakout redshirt season for the Bearcats … Third on the team with 70 total tackles and second with 6.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks… Appeared in all 13 games, rotating with the first team at linebacker … Filed a half-tackle for loss in each of first three games … Opened the season with seven stops (five solo) and a half-tackle for loss at Arkansas (Sept. 3) … Recorded nine tackles, a half-tackle for a loss of one yard and a quarterback hurry vs. Kennesaw State (Sept. 10) … Made three stops and a half-tackle for loss vs. Indiana (Sept. 24) … Had seven tackles (three solo) and two sacks for a loss of 17 yards at SMU (Oct. 22) … …Tallied five tackles against Navy (Nov. 5) and six stops against ECU (Nov. 11) … Made six tackles, including two tackles for a loss of two yards, at Temple (Nov. 19) … Notched a career high 11 tackles against Tulane (Nov. 25) … Capped season with eight tackles and one tackle for a loss of a yard against Louisville (Dec. 17) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in 12 games with one start … Tallied 23 tackles (nine solo), a half-sack and a quarterback hurry on the year … Compiled two tackles in back-to-back games against Miami (Sept. 4) and Murray State (Sept. 11) to open the season … Made a solo stop vs. Indiana (Sept. 18) … Had career-high seven stops against UCF (Oct. 16) … In first career career start against Tulane (Oct. 30), had four tackles and a half-sack … Finished with three stops against Houston (Dec. 4) in the AAC Championship… Appeared in College Football Playoff Semifinals against No. 1 Alabama (Dec. 31) at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

2020 (FRESHMAN): Redshirt season … Saw action in four games as a true freshman … Made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay (Sept. 19) … Totaled two tackles, with one stop apiece against Austin Peay and USF (Oct. 3).

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star recruit out of Cincinnati’s Princeton High School … Ranked as the No. 5 recruit in Ohio by 247sports.com and the No. 22 outside linebacker nationally … Had 73 tackles, including 46 solo, as a senior … Finished with 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception during 2019 season … Chose Cincinnati over Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland and Louisville.