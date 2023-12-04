The redshirt senior is the latest Hog to announce his intentions to transfer , and the news comes on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened up.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carter finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 56.6, a run defense grade of 52.5, a tackling grade of 72.4 and a pass rush grade of 64.3.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2019 according to Rivals, Carter has been a mainstay in the trenches for the Hogs since stepping on campus. This season, he racked up 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

"Razorback nation I love y'all," Carter said in a statement. "I want to thank all of my coaches that help mold me to the player I am today with the guidance and lessons will never be forgotten, After a lot of thought, prayers and talks with my loved ones I will be entering my name in the transfer portal for my graduate year."

2020, 2021, 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Missed the entire season after enduring a knee injury near the end of spring practice.

2021 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Appeared in all 13 games totaling 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break-up … Registered five games with multiple tackles … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 262 snaps with 244 at defensive line and 18 on special teams … Made a career high six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in season opening win over Rice (Sept. 4) … Made one assisted stop and broke up one pass in win against Texas (Sept. 11) … Collected four tackles in victory versus Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) … Recorded one stop in win over Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Made two stops against Georgia (Oct. 2) … Filed one assisted stop at Ole Miss (Oct. 09) … Logged one solo stop against Auburn (Oct. 16) … Finished with three tackles in win over UAPB (Oct. 23) … Made first career sack in road victory over LSU (Nov. 13) … Totaled one tackle for loss at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Posted three assisted stops in win against Missouri (Nov. 26).

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2020): Played in eight games and made one start against LSU (Nov. 21) … Totaled 11 tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up … Made two stops in the season opener and broke up a pass against Georgia (Sept. 26) … Had one tackle at Texas A&M (Oct. 31) … Totaled a career-high three tackles in the win against Tennessee (Nov. 7) … Wrapped up one tackle at Florida (Nov. 14) … Tied career-high with three stops against LSU (Nov. 21) … Registered one tackle in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12) … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 155 defensive and 10 special teams snaps … Posted a season-best defensive game grade of 71.1 against Georgia … Recorded three games with a tackling grade over 70.

FRESHMAN (2019): Did not play during the 2019 season.

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 30 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Ranked No. 51 overall in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas … Tallied 28 total tackles, eight for loss with four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 2018 … Invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl on Dec. 31 … Racked up 63 total tackles, 38 solo, with 14 for loss as a junior in 2017 … Posted seven sacks with a forced fumble, helping the Broncos to a 10-3 overall record and a berth in the Texas High School Football 5A-II semifinals … Had 66 tackles, 39 solo, with six for loss, all sacks, and seven QBH as a sophomore on the 11-3 state quarterfinal Mansfield Legacy squad … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Florida, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and others.

PERSONAL: Taurean Carter (tour-ee-an) … Born March 5, 2001 … Son of Chantal Brown and Taurean Carter Sr. … Has four siblings, Z’Kharyah, Anthony, Don and Natilya.