Arkansas DT Taurean Carter to enter transfer portal
Arkansas defensive tackle Taurean Carter announced Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The redshirt senior is the latest Hog to announce his intentions to transfer, and the news comes on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened up.
"Razorback nation I love y'all," Carter said in a statement. "I want to thank all of my coaches that help mold me to the player I am today with the guidance and lessons will never be forgotten, After a lot of thought, prayers and talks with my loved ones I will be entering my name in the transfer portal for my graduate year."
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2019 according to Rivals, Carter has been a mainstay in the trenches for the Hogs since stepping on campus. This season, he racked up 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Throughout his career, Carter has totaled 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Carter finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 56.6, a run defense grade of 52.5, a tackling grade of 72.4 and a pass rush grade of 64.3.
Arkansas Bio:
2020, 2021, 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
2022 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Missed the entire season after enduring a knee injury near the end of spring practice.
2021 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Appeared in all 13 games totaling 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break-up … Registered five games with multiple tackles … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 262 snaps with 244 at defensive line and 18 on special teams … Made a career high six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in season opening win over Rice (Sept. 4) … Made one assisted stop and broke up one pass in win against Texas (Sept. 11) … Collected four tackles in victory versus Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) … Recorded one stop in win over Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Made two stops against Georgia (Oct. 2) … Filed one assisted stop at Ole Miss (Oct. 09) … Logged one solo stop against Auburn (Oct. 16) … Finished with three tackles in win over UAPB (Oct. 23) … Made first career sack in road victory over LSU (Nov. 13) … Totaled one tackle for loss at Alabama (Nov. 20) … Posted three assisted stops in win against Missouri (Nov. 26).
REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2020): Played in eight games and made one start against LSU (Nov. 21) … Totaled 11 tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up … Made two stops in the season opener and broke up a pass against Georgia (Sept. 26) … Had one tackle at Texas A&M (Oct. 31) … Totaled a career-high three tackles in the win against Tennessee (Nov. 7) … Wrapped up one tackle at Florida (Nov. 14) … Tied career-high with three stops against LSU (Nov. 21) … Registered one tackle in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12) … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 155 defensive and 10 special teams snaps … Posted a season-best defensive game grade of 71.1 against Georgia … Recorded three games with a tackling grade over 70.
FRESHMAN (2019): Did not play during the 2019 season.
HIGH SCHOOL: Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 30 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Ranked No. 51 overall in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas … Tallied 28 total tackles, eight for loss with four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 2018 … Invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl on Dec. 31 … Racked up 63 total tackles, 38 solo, with 14 for loss as a junior in 2017 … Posted seven sacks with a forced fumble, helping the Broncos to a 10-3 overall record and a berth in the Texas High School Football 5A-II semifinals … Had 66 tackles, 39 solo, with six for loss, all sacks, and seven QBH as a sophomore on the 11-3 state quarterfinal Mansfield Legacy squad … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Florida, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and others.
PERSONAL: Taurean Carter (tour-ee-an) … Born March 5, 2001 … Son of Chantal Brown and Taurean Carter Sr. … Has four siblings, Z’Kharyah, Anthony, Don and Natilya.